BharatPe appoints Himanshu Verma to lead POS biz, scale offline payments

Fintech firm BharatPe on Thursday appointed Himanshu Verma as the company’s head of point-of-sale (POS) business as it doubles down on scaling its offline payments business.

Verma will lead the POS business with a focus on driving merchant adoption and strengthening its distribution.

The appointment comes at a time when BharatPe rolled out an all-in-one payments acceptance device in 2024. The device enables transactions via different methods such as POS, quick response (QR) code, tap-and-pay, and traditional card payment options such as debit and credit cards.

Other payment acceptance products of the company include a static QR, a soundbox, and a POS machine.

“His (Verma’s) deep experience in scaling large payment businesses and driving disciplined execution will be key as we continue to strengthen our POS portfolio and expand our merchant footprint. We believe his leadership will help us accelerate our next phase of growth in the offline payments space,” said Nalin Negi, chief executive officer (CEO), BharatPe.

Verma has held key leadership roles at Pine Labs, Freecharge, Indepay Networks, Bharti Airtel, Samsung India, Uninor, and Vodafone.

In his most recent role at Pine Labs, Himanshu served as senior director and national business head – Soundbox (Mini), where he led the incubation, launch, and nationwide scale-up of the Mini Soundbox business.

Prior to this, he led UPI and retail POS acquisition, significantly accelerating merchant acceptance and growth, BharatPe said.

“I look forward to building on this foundation by scaling the POS business, strengthening distribution, and delivering solutions that create tangible value for merchants. The focus will be on driving sustainable growth while expanding BharatPe’s presence in the offline payments landscape,” Verma said.

To be sure, the offline payments acceptance market has dominant players such as PhonePe and Paytm, even as other players look for opportunities in areas beyond India’s Tier I and II cities.