BigBasket targets a profitable turn in 12-15 months, says cofounder Menon

It’s been over a decade since you built the company and now you’re stepping down. How do you see it?

I’m just stepping down from the CEO role. Founders never quit, and I’m going to continue on the board, mentor the team and the leadership as much as they need, and provide direction on what more the company can do. I will continue on the board for as long as required. To that extent, I’m getting Amit Nanda (Amazon veteran and now BigBasket’s new CEO) to drive operations and take on the executive role.

What have been your top takeaways from the business?

The single biggest takeaway, and what I feel really happy about, is the way we have managed to build our business around freshness. It is the most difficult piece for everybody, and I think we’ve solved it. It took a lot of effort and time.

We started buying directly from farmers at a very early stage. We started with five collection centres. Today, we have 115 collection centres. We started with 10-15 farmers, and today we work with about 40,000 farmers directly, with almost 92 per cent of what we sell coming directly from farmers. So, this has been my happiest takeaway.

While you will be part of the board, what are the upcoming plans? Any specific metrics you are targeting?

Metrics are all growing, and we are okay. One fundamental direction that the company is going to work on is chasing profitability, not market share. If you chase profitability, market share will come because in this business of qcom, unless you have scale, you will not be profitable.

The biggest thing within profitability is to make sure that you have a very healthy average order value. We should achieve profitability in the next 12-15 months.

How does the platform address the fact that it’s not among the top three players in terms of market share?

We started late. We had a running business, and when you have a running business, you don’t just switch over because somebody else is doing something. But because we have a strong brand, that’s what helps us continue to remain a great player in this business.

It’s very difficult to compete with so much competition; it’s an extremely competitive space. So, if you come late, it’s not easy unless you have a good brand. That’s what has helped us. It’s a long-term game. It’s not a sprint.

What are the few things that you want to double down on to achieve profitability within the timeline you set?

Today, we have about 900-plus stores. We will get to 1,000-plus stores very soon, in the next month or two. So, we’ll double down on that.

Then, we are going to be very careful in opening new stores. We will work to make sure that we achieve store-level profitability very quickly.