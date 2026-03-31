Bio-isobutanol can be India's answer to energy insecurity: Dilip Patil

Their argument is that if blending of bio-isobutanol with diesel is taken up in a big way, it will not only help ethanol distilleries in utilising their surplus capacity, which now stands at around 20 billion litres against a blending requirement of 10–11 billion litres, but also lower the fuel import bill.

In an interview, Dilip Patil, co-chairman, Sugar Bioenergy Forum and Indian Federation of Green Energy, shares some of the basic details on bio-isobutanol and how it won’t lower vehicle mileage and won’t require big investment by existing distilleries.

Tell me, when ethanol works in petrol, why does it not work with diesel and why is bio-isobutanol specifically needed for diesel?

Technically, ethanol and diesel are not compatible. Ethanol is hygroscopic (it absorbs water). If mixed with diesel, it can cause engine corrosion, jam fuel filters, and lead to engine failure.

In contrast, bio-isobutanol is hydrophobic (it does not absorb water). It mixes easily with diesel without any external chemical assistance. It is a "drop-in fuel", meaning it can be used directly in existing engines and fuel pump systems without any mechanical modifications.

Will this affect the vehicle's mileage?

Not at all; in fact, it is beneficial! Bio-isobutanol contains more than 90 per cent of the energy found in standard diesel. This means there is no negative impact on the vehicle's power or mileage.

Why is 'energy density' so important?

Simply put, the higher the energy density, the better the engine performance. Bio-isobutanol’s ability to retain over 90 per cent of diesel's energy is its greatest technical strength. Since diesel vehicles (trucks, buses, tractors) are primarily used for heavy loads, this high energy density ensures that torque (pulling power) and pick-up remain unaffected. You get the same efficiency as standard diesel but through a sustainable source.

Does it require new machinery or different raw materials to produce?

No, and that is the biggest advantage! Bio-isobutanol does not require unique raw materials; it can be produced using the same feedstock as ethanol, such as sugarcane juice, molasses, maize, or food grains.

By adding "bolt-on" modules (minor technical upgrades) to existing ethanol plants, production can begin without massive new investments. This transforms sugar factories into "smart refineries" capable of producing sugar, electricity, ethanol, and bio-isobutanol simultaneously.

What is the additional cost that a distillery needs to make to facilitate this conversion?

Compared to building a ‘greenfield’ (completely new) ethanol plant, the investment for a ‘brownfield’ (bolt-on) conversion is at 20 per cent to 30 per cent of the cost of a new plant, depending upon the capacity of the plant.

Is this technology only on paper, or is it ready for use?

India is now ready at a commercial level. Under the leadership of Dr Pramod Chaudhari, Praj Industries has fully developed this indigenous technology after 10 years of research. Successful tests have been completed by Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), ARAI (Pune), and global engine manufacturers. The fuel has proven superior in both blending stability and engine performance.

How will this change rural areas?

Currently, many sugar factories are struggling with excess ethanol stock (nearly 600–800 crore litres). Bio-isobutanol opens a massive new market for them. Consistent demand for sugarcane, maize, sorghum (jowar), and low-quality grains will increase farmers' income. Since these projects will be located in rural belts, they will create various technical and non-technical job opportunities locally.

How does the common man benefit financially or otherwise from bio-isobutanol?

There are two main benefits: first, you don't need to buy a new vehicle or modify your engine to use this fuel. Second, as diesel prices stabilise through indigenous production, overall logistics and transportation costs will decrease.

When will this fuel be available at petrol pumps?

The technology is ready; now we need effective government policies. Just as there is a policy for petrol, the government needs to announce a bio-isobutanol blending policy for diesel and fix a remunerative procurement price. If this happens, we could see railways, state transport corporations (STCs), and large logistics companies using it within the next 3–4 years, eventually reaching the general public.

How vital is this for national energy security?

It is critical. Even if global conflicts disrupt crude oil supplies, our transport system will not stop. Our vehicles will run on crops grown by our own farmers.

Why is this fuel a 'boon' for the environment?