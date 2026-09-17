Blue Dart appoints RS Subramanian as MD to succeed Balfour Manuel
Subramanian will take charge on November 30, subject to approvals, while outgoing managing director Balfour Manuel will remain with the company as senior strategic adviser until May 2027
Prachi Pisal
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Courier and express delivery firm Blue Dart Express on Wednesday announced the appointment of R S Subramanian as managing director, effective November 30, subject to the requisite approvals. Subramanian will succeed Balfour Manuel, who will step down as managing director on November 29. As part of the planned leadership transition, Manuel will continue with the company as senior strategic adviser until May 15, 2027, Blue Dart said.
Subramanian currently serves as senior vice-president, DHL Express South Asia, and managing director, DHL Express India. He has also served as a director on the board of Blue Dart Express since 2019.
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Topics : courier service DHL express logistics
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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 12:46 AM IST