BoB's floating provision of ₹1,500 cr 'a balance sheet-boosting measure'

The bank’s advances grew 16.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY26, outperforming the industry average. What is your guidance for credit growth in FY27, given the West Asia crisis?

The bank has been doing well in the RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) segment for quite a few years now.

Our retail growth has been almost 20 per cent for many years.

Agriculture has also picked up strongly with 20 per cent growth this year. MSME growth is around 15.3 per cent and we want to scale it up further.

In terms of guidance also, the RAM segment will continue to do well, going forward. Corporate credit growth, which was slightly subdued in Q1 and Q2, has now improved to 11.3 per cent.

Subject to geopolitical factors not putting huge pressure, we will be in a position to achieve this.

What does your corporate loan pipeline look like amid concerns over sluggish private sector capex growth?

We have around ₹50,000 crore of pipeline, consisting of ₹25,000 crore which is sanctioned and under processing.

How do you see the trajectory of your net interest margin (NIM) evolving in FY27?

NIM has not fallen sequentially. Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), it has improved from 2.79 per cent to 2.89 per cent. On a Y-o-Y basis, it has come down and that is in line with the banking system, where all banks have seen pressure on NIMs.

For FY27, we are giving a guidance of 2.75 per cent to 2.95 per cent. One reason is that the current NIM includes interest on tax refund, which is an element that keeps moving up and down depending on the year.

The bank has created a floating provision of ₹1,500 crore in Q4FY26. What was the rationale behind building this buffer?

The floating provision is basically for balance sheet strength. Our provision coverage ratio has now gone up to 94 per cent. Secondly, our net non-performing asset (NPA), which used to remain sticky around 0.57-0.58 per cent, has improved to 0.45 per cent.

Since the profit and loss account allowed us room, we created this ₹1,500 crore floating provision. With this, our total floating provisions have become ₹2,500 crore. This is a balance sheet strengthening measure.

Given that recoveries remained healthy in FY26, what recovery target have you set for FY27?