Brajesh Kumar Singh takes charge as Canara Bank MD and CEO till 2029

Brajesh Kumar Singh has assumed charge as the MD and CEO of state-owned lender Canara Bank, following a notification issued by the Centre on Saturday, the Bengaluru-based lender said in a press release on Monday.

Before his current role, Singh was Executive Director of Indian Bank from March 2024.

His appointment will be effective until April 30, 2029 (the date of his superannuation), or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the bank said. The post of MD and CEO at Canara Bank had been vacant since K Satyanarayana Raju's superannuation in December 2025.

Singh is an agriculture graduate from Allahabad Agricultural Institute and has completed an MBA in finance.

Under his leadership, Canara Bank will continue to focus on accelerating digital transformation, expanding financial inclusion, maintaining robust asset quality, enhancing customer experience, and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders, the bank said.