Brigade Group's ₹20K crore capex bet: Build now, earn annuity later

What is your launch guidance for 2026-27 (FY27)?

At the beginning of FY27, we said we would launch 11.5-12 million square feet (msf) of residential projects. The gross development value (GDV) of those could be ₹12,000-13,000 crore, depending on the mix and final pricing. We have assumed average portfolio pricing of around ₹10,500 per square foot (psf), although that could increase.

We are on track to achieve the guidance. We need to replace the planned launches that couldn’t go through in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of FY27 with something else. We are looking at pulling forward some launches that may have been scheduled for Q1 of 2027-28 into FY27.

Brigade has a land bank of 543 acres. Do you have any visibility on the revenue that it can generate?

The existing land bank provides around five years of visibility in terms of what can be launched and when. It does not mean we can stop business development. We need to continuously replenish the land bank by replacing what we launch each year.

Today, we have around 57 msf of launchable area in the land bank, with a GDV of ₹55,000-60,000 crore across all our segments. For this estimate, we have applied a blanket ₹10,000 psf, although some projects are selling at higher prices. The unit mix and potentially plotted or mid-segment developments could affect the average.

How much would you need to invest to bring this land into the market?

We have about ₹938 crore payable to complete the acquisition of the parcels already in our land bank. Beyond that, we would need to invest another ₹15,000-20,000 crore in capex to develop the projects.

What is your capex guidance for FY27?

In 2025-26, we spent ₹600 crore in capex; we will spend ₹1,300-1,500 crore in FY27. Overall, on the commercial side, we have around ₹3,600 crore of capex remaining to be spent on developing our planned projects over five financial years, including FY27.

On the residential side, we require around ₹9,300 crore to complete ongoing projects, with Brigade’s share at around 20.86 msf over the next four financial years. In hospitality, around ₹3,000 crore is required to build out the entire hospitality portfolio over the next five financial years.

How do you plan to fund these capex plans?

Our debt-equity ratio is still very low, giving us the capacity to absorb more debt. Brigade Hotel Ventures is largely debt-free, so it is able to take on additional construction financing. Funding will mainly be a combination of internal accruals and construction financing.

Currently, perhaps 5-10 per cent of capex financing is construction financing, while the rest is lease rental discounting (LRD). This gives us access to relatively low rates. Our weighted average cost of debt is still in the mid-7 per cent range, which allows us to increase our debt levels.

We are at the beginning of a capex cycle, which is part of the business plan to build our lease and hospitality assets and create a larger annuity income stream over the coming years. We are not looking at a fundraise at the moment for Brigade Enterprises or Brigade Hotel Ventures.

What impact has the West Asia conflict had on costs?

There is certainly an impact on costs and greater uncertainty. It is difficult to project where costs will be when underwriting new projects. In recent months, while finalising contracts for new projects, we have seen the impact on certain materials and pricing.

There were several impacts in March and April, including on ceramic tiles. However, suppliers are also working through these issues and finding alternatives. The situation has persisted for six to seven months, with similar dynamics continuing between the countries, so it is not something that is likely to disappear quickly.

Do you have any FY27 guidance on top line and presales?

We are still aiming for ₹9,000 crore of presales. It will depend on the launches coming through and demand continuing to support them.

In terms of top line, both lease rentals and hospitality may see only a marginal increase. I do not expect a significant top line increase this financial year. However, profit margins, including earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margins, and profit before tax should improve because some of the projects launched around 2021-22 are now being registered and handed over.

Brigade has historically been strongest in South India. How do you see the geographic mix changing over the next three to five years?

Over the past 10 years, we have significantly expanded our presence in Chennai and Hyderabad. We remain very positive about those two markets, where the underlying economy and job growth are strong.

Our approach has always been to allow a new region to stabilise from a product development, sales and organisational standpoint, and become self-sufficient. We will probably start looking at another market in the next couple of years. We are careful about market selection, building teams, establishing relationships, and ensuring that senior management and the promoter group provide specific focus.

Once we enter a market, the intention is not just to develop residential projects but to operate across office, retail and hospitality as well. It is a deliberate entry made after we have stabilised the other markets and have the bandwidth to expand.

How is residential demand trending?

Demand remains solid. There is still strong demand for launches, and people are responding well to launch campaigns. Absorption remains healthy for good products, developers, and locations.

Pricing has stabilised over the past few years. Buyers have become sensitive to certain ticket sizes, and the market is clearly more end user-driven. In the past few years, volumes were also driven significantly by investor demand, whereas now the market is more dependent on end users.

As a result, conversion cycles have elongated. But when buyers decide, they are still willing to pay prevailing prices. They are looking for specific locations and products and are more selective about what is available.

We are not seeing inventory pileup to the point of becoming stale stock, so the cycle remains healthy.

What impact has the West Asia conflict had on costs?

There is certainly an impact on costs and greater uncertainty. It is difficult to project where costs will be when underwriting new projects. In recent months, while finalising contracts for new projects, we have seen the impact on certain materials and pricing. There were several impacts in March and April, including on ceramic tiles. However, suppliers are also working through these issues and finding alternatives.

The situation has persisted for six to seven months, with similar dynamics continuing between the countries, so it is not something that is likely to disappear quickly.

You have built a sizeable commercial office portfolio. Could a real estate investment trust (Reit) be on the cards in the future?

For a Reit, we want to reach a certain portfolio size. As we enter this capex cycle and build up the portfolio, we will be in a better position.

We are also looking at the best structure for our assets to prepare them for a potential Reit, but we will evaluate this based on market conditions at the time. Right now, our operating portfolio is not large enough for a Reit unless we combine it with someone else, and we are not looking at that at the moment.

What are the biggest challenges for the real estate industry?

For the industry, the predictability of approvals and a proactive government approach towards real estate are important, regardless of the state. There is a need to consolidate approvals across different government bodies and authorities at the national and state levels because delays and uncertainty create significant disruption.

Most listed players would appreciate greater clarity and predictability, as this would enable them to invest further in cities.

Residential real estate is an important source of wealth for individuals, and India is an aspirational country where people want to own homes. Creating an environment that enables this is important.

The government needs to provide clarity on approvals, predictability in laws and tax policies, and better urban planning and development plans in each city. We are living in large cities where it is challenging for people to commute and maintain a decent quality of life.

The private sector can support this, but the government has to create the environment and provide the clarity and predictability that give developers confidence to continue investing.

What gives you confidence about Brigade’s growth?

At Brigade, I am confident because we are already transitioning across generations of the promoter group and incorporating more professional management into the organisation. This has happened over the past few years while we have also expanded into Chennai and Hyderabad.

It gives me confidence that our way of working is sustainable and that we will remain a long-term player. That also drives our strategy. We are not looking for growth at any cost; we want to grow in a way that allows us to remain a long-term player. We will not be swayed by pressure to take short-term decisions.