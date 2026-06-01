Broader impact of West Asia crisis limited: Allcargo CEO Ketan Kulkarni

Following the recent restructuring, what is Allcargo Logistics’ strategic direction over the next few years?

Our strategy is closely aligned with the structural transformation underway in the Indian economy. The logistics sector is undergoing rapid transformation. Historically, the industry was highly fragmented, but government reforms such as goods and services tax (GST), e-way bills, dedicated freight corridors, Bharatmala and logistics parks are driving greater efficiency and formalising the industry.

Over the next 5-10 years, our focus will remain on technology, digitisation, visibility and performance consistency. Reliability and scalability are the key things customers value.

How does the restructuring improve your revenue opportunity?

The restructuring enables a far more integrated customer engagement model. Customers no longer need to engage with multiple service providers for express, CL and transportation requirements. We can now offer integrated supply chain solutions through a single interface, improving operational efficiency, pricing competitiveness and customer stickiness. Scale is important in logistics, given the intensity of pricing competition, and this integrated model significantly strengthens our market positioning.

What impact is the West Asia crisis creating on your business?

The most immediate impact has been on fuel costs, with diesel prices witnessing a sharp increase over the last few days. However, given that our business is largely domestic-focused, the broader impact remains relatively limited compared to companies that are heavily dependent on international trade. India’s consumption and production trends continue to remain healthy, and based on what we are seeing in April and May, the economic outlook for FY27 appears reasonably positive.

How are diesel price hikes impacting margins?

We follow a transparent diesel price hike mechanism that is communicated to customers and revised periodically. This allows fuel cost increases to be passed through in a structured and systematic manner.

Are you facing any fuel availability issues?

At present, the situation remains manageable. We work closely with our trucking partners, many of whom have been associated with us for several decades. While the majority of the fleet continues to be diesel-based, we are selectively deploying electric vehicles (EVs) wherever commercially viable and aligned with customer requirements.

Could you elaborate on your investment plans?

We currently operate close to 8 million square feet of warehousing space and expect to add nearly another million square feet, going forward. On the technology side, we are investing in a revamped delivery application, a new customer portal and an upgraded warehouse management system (WMS). Technology is central to our business. We have made significant investments in digitisation, internet of things (IoT), machine learning and AI-led capabilities.

For logistics companies, the physical infrastructure of trucks and warehouses is as important as the digital infrastructure powered by data, AI and IoT.

What is Allcargo Logistics’ contribution to the group revenue currently, and what’s the growth trajectory ahead?

The group’s revenue is around $2 billion, of which Allcargo Logistics contributes around 10 per cent. Our broader aspiration is to consistently grow ahead of the market share. We aim to outperform overall industry growth through stronger execution, deeper customer engagement and differentiated service capabilities. In logistics, service quality is ultimately the only real differentiator.

The group now has four listed entities, enabling investors to participate in specific growth themes. Those looking at India’s domestic consumption-led and manufacturing-led growth can invest in Allcargo Logistics, while investors focused on global trade opportunities can participate through Allcargo Global, which is expected to list soon.

Your revenue grew 5 per cent in FY26 while profit growth stood at 2 per cent. How confident are you about the financial numbers for FY27?

FY26 was primarily about strengthening the foundation of the business. The investments we made in processes, service quality and technology are now beginning to translate into stronger business momentum, which is visible in the April and May trends. Our approach has never been about pursuing growth at any cost. We remain focused on profitable growth — profitable customers, profitable geographies and profitable verticals. As a result, FY27 growth will be driven not just by top line expansion, but equally by improvements in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins and overall profitability.

Which verticals are your focus areas for expansion?

Within CL, we are particularly focused on expanding our chemical logistics and automotive logistics businesses, where we have developed strong operational capabilities, especially around just-in-time supply chain management. On the Express side, pharmaceuticals and automotive will continue to remain key focus sectors. We currently hold 14 per cent market share in the Express segment and are among the top five players in the industry. Our aspiration is to further strengthen our position and emerge as the market leader over time.

How intense is pricing competition currently?

Pricing competition remains extremely intense across the industry. Rising diesel prices have added further cost pressure, especially since fuel accounts for nearly 50 per cent of operating costs. Despite these challenges, our yield realisations improved meaningfully between FY25 and FY26, reflecting the strength of our service quality and customer relationships. Improving profitability will continue to remain a key focus area in FY27 as well.

Do you see consolidation accelerating in India’s logistics sector?