Can Kunal Shah deliver on Meta's goal to monetise WhatsApp in India?

Shah had famously said some time back that entrepreneurship is not about glory, but a judgment call.

He must have made that judgment call now.

As announced on Monday, Shah, 47, will be the global head of WhatsApp — the messaging platform of Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta. This follows a $900-million strategic investment by Meta in CRED, taking its valuation up to $4.5 billion. Shah, who entered the startup world after co-founding Freecharge in 2010, stepped down as CRED chief to head for the WhatsApp global office on the Meta campus. Shah is replacing Will Cathcart.

Shah, a philosophy graduate from Mumbai's Wilson College and an MBA dropout from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, will for the first time wear the top executive hat in a company that he has not founded.

Philosophy may sound like an odd subject for a tech entrepreneur who has also backed hundreds of startups as an angel investor. Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice-chairman of Info Edge, had this to say in a 2024 post on X after his conversation with Shah over coffee. Why philosophy? Shah's reply had clearly touched Bikhchandani. His family had gone bankrupt and he worked as a delivery boy and a data-entry operator. Only philosophy classes were held from 8 am to 10 am — a time slot that suited him.

Meta's goal

The Mumbai boy's transition to the corner room at WhatsApp is being seen as aligned with Meta's goal of monetising the platform, where Indian consumers lead with an estimated 500 million users. Shah's knowledge and experience of the fintech universe have possibly helped him enter the chief executives' club in the Valley, his colleagues said.

That said, CRED, though a well-oiled monetisation vehicle, has not yet reported an annual net profit. However, Shah, in his latest update, said the firm had achieved its first profitable quarter. His earlier venture, Freecharge, was acquired by Snapdeal in 2015 for $400 million and then sold to Axis Bank in 2017.

The list of Indian-origin chief executives in the American technology world is long — Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Arvind Krishna, Shantanu Narayen, Neal Mohan and Nikesh Arora, to name a few. Shah's elevation to that league is the result of many factors, people who know him said.

Saahil Goel, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Shiprocket, where Shah has invested, said his ability to simplify complex problems and push founders to think bigger always stood out.

“I remember several conversations in which he challenged us to think beyond the obvious and to build a broader operating system for merchants. Those discussions played an important role in shaping how we think about Shiprocket today,” he told Business Standard.

A top executive at a startup firm pointed out that Shah was never particularly hierarchical and always had a way of cutting through layers to connect directly with people.

“That entrepreneurial instinct and willingness to think differently are likely to be strengths in a role like this,” he said.

Whether it was his first entrepreneurial venture, Freecharge, a digital bill-payment and recharge platform, or CRED, a fintech firm focused on credit-card payments, a free spirit prevailed, his friends and colleagues said.

As an angel investor, Shah has a portfolio of about 298 companies, focusing primarily on sectors such as consumer technology, fintech, software-as-a-service (SaaS), climate technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and edtech, according to data platform Tracxn. His most notable investments include companies such as Razorpay, Shiprocket, Rapido, BigBasket, Spinny, Unacademy, Helium, Arrowhead, Supertails, Zetwerk, Curefoods and Ultrahuman.

Nuanced understanding

Shah's appointment as WhatsApp chief is unsurprising given his longstanding focus on consumer-engagement metrics and product building, another executive said. He described Shah as having a nuanced understanding of consumer behaviour at scale, particularly in India, one of WhatsApp's largest markets.

“What is special about him is that he understands Indian audiences well and is a product builder,” the executive said.

Another executive recalled publicly criticising CRED on social media several years ago, only to receive a request from Shah for a phone call to discuss the feedback. Shah's willingness to engage directly with criticism stood out in an industry where founders often ignore detractors, he said.

As for the official reason Shah was chosen for the top job at WhatsApp, Chris Cox, chief product officer at Meta Platforms, had this to say in an internal memo to employees: The company was looking for a leader with an intuitive grasp of the “immense, global product potential for WhatsApp”, who could navigate the shifts that artificial intelligence will bring, and who has the seriousness to lead the world's largest communication service.

“Kunal became the clear choice as we got to know him. He is a serial founder and one of India's most respected entrepreneurs ... And over the course of the (now many) conversations I've had with Kunal through this courting process, he has shown an immense entrepreneurial energy combined with a natural humanism,” he said.