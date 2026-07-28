Canara HSBC Life guides for 22-23% VNB margin in FY27: Anuj Mathur

Protection business rose 41 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27). What product mix are you targeting for the year?

Customer needs should drive product mix. We have seen in the last quarter (January-March/Q4) of 2025-26 (FY26) that, because of the geopolitical situation, customers are looking for guaranteed benefits, and that is why our nonpar share has gone up. As a company, however, we will continue to maintain a more balanced mix.

Currently, our unit-linked insurance plans account for 36 per cent of our business. However, we have already budgeted and planned for that share to be in the 45-50 per cent range if customer demand shifts in that direction. We will continue to focus on traditional products, but at the same time, if customers prefer unit-linked products, we will not shy away from offering them.

What is your guidance for annualised premium equivalent growth in FY27?

I would not like to put out an explicit number, but we have guided for top-line growth of 18-20 per cent, which is what we delivered in Q1FY27.

What is your target for value of new business (VNB) margin in FY27?

We are aiming to achieve a VNB margin of 22-23 per cent.

You are heavily dependent on the banca channel. How do you plan to diversify your distribution network?

We started our agency channel last October and have seen good outcomes. Even in Q4FY26, we saw decent agency performance. We are on track in terms of agency business growth.

We are looking to increase the number of distributors to nearly 5,000 over the next six to nine months from the current 1,000. We also plan to open more offices to support this business. We are very bullish on the agency channel. It is doing better than we had expected.

Apart from that, we have other alternative channels, including our direct sales team, defence, digital, and a few other partnerships. All these channels are also performing well. So, growth is broad-based, with both banca and non-banca channels contributing to the top line.

Is this expansion linked to the new distribution norms that are likely to result in commission revisions? Do you have targets for contributions from different channels?

We have no concerns about commission revisions because our commission rates have always been moderate. These changes have already been factored into our plans, and we believe all these channels can grow at a healthy pace going forward.

Over the long term, we expect non-banca or alternative channels to contribute around 15 per cent of our business over the next two to three years. Of that, the agency channel should account for around 5 per cent.

Following the regulatory changes, how do you see the life insurance industry growing over the next two to three years?

There are strong positive tailwinds. Products have become more affordable, and we are seeing good demand for protection products following the goods and services tax exemption introduced late last September.

During uncertain times, people also tend to opt for protection and long-term savings products. Earlier, the industry was expected to grow at 10-12 per cent. Based on the latest traction we are seeing, industry growth could be 13-14 per cent. We expect to grow faster than the industry and outperform it.

What kind of investments is Canara HSBC Life making in AI?

We are at a fairly advanced stage in our AI journey. AI is already embedded across the organisation, and we have not created a separate budget for it. We have supported the investments required for AI in the past and will continue to do so. It is part of our overall strategy and our information technology budget.

We have already seen the benefits of two or three AI initiatives that went live last year. We have an autopilot system under which a large part of our underwriting is automated using AI. Similarly, in persistency, we use analytics and AI to identify customers who require greater engagement.

We have also implemented AI in software development, and it is delivering the desired results. AI is also being used in sales training through product videos and marketing material.