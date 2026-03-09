Cars24's India used-cars chief Himanshu Ratnoo resigns amid rejig

Himanshu Ratnoo, chief executive of Cars24’s India used-cars sales business, has resigned, according to an email sent to employees, marking a leadership change at the SoftBank Group-backed online auto marketplace.

“Ratnoo joined us during the turbulence of 2020 and took over as CEO of India Used Cars in December 2024. He is in our current TV campaign. And now, he is moving on. I understand that feels sudden,” according to an email sent by Vikram Chopra, CEO and founder, Cars24, to the employees and a copy of which was seen by Business Standard. “The truth is simpler than speculation. Organisations evolve. People evolve. We have successfully navigated the volatility of the last few years and are now entering a new phase of institutional growth. Sometimes, the path that is right for the organisation and the path that is right for an individual naturally diverge. When that happens, the compassionate and honest thing to do, to stay true to the organisation we are building, is to acknowledge it and move forward with clarity.”

Chopra said the India used-cars leadership team will work directly with him for the foreseeable future. “To everyone who worked closely with Ratnoo: I see you, I am here, and I have complete faith in what you are capable of,” said Chopra. “We are at an extraordinary moment. We have recently achieved profitability — a massive milestone. Our next summit is clear: to hit ₹1,000 crore EBITDA within the next 24 months. That future belongs to every single one of you.”

Ratnoo, who joined Cars24 in 2020 as a vice-president, was promoted in 2024 to lead the company’s India used-cars business — its largest division, accounting for more than half of the Gurugram-based firm’s operations. Before Cars24, Ratnoo worked at Bengaluru-based logistics technology platform BlackBuck.

His exit comes as Cars24 readies for a potential initial public offering. The company reported adjusted net revenue of ₹651 crore for the April–September period, an 18 per cent increase from a year earlier, according to its first-half FY26 update. Financing has become a major growth engine, with global loan disbursements climbing 38 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,637 crore.

Cars24 was last valued at roughly $3.3 billion after raising $450 million in 2021.