What explains the delay in India's adoption of coal gasification at large scale? Are technological challenges creating roadblocks?

There is a misconception that India does not have the technology to undertake coal gasification. Jindal, Thermax, and BHEL have technologies to convert coal into gas. Indigenous capabilities are also being developed. The technology is not an insurmountable challenge. What is important now is to create scale and accelerate implementation. The government has announced incentives, and companies are beginning to respond. Coal gasification is going to gain momentum. India should not depend on Chinese companies for technologies that it can develop domestically. China has its own industrial interests. It may not necessarily want India to develop competing manufacturing capabilities. We need to build our own technological ecosystem. Coal gasification can support not just steelmaking, but also fertiliser production, chemicals and several other industries. The opportunity is much bigger than one company or one sector.

If companies are responding to India's coal gasification push, why is the corporate response to the ₹37,500 crore scheme approved in May so low, with only a couple of bids received so far?

Coal gasification is a long-term strategic opportunity for India, and companies are understandably assessing commercial viability, technology options, and execution risks before making significant investments. The government’s ₹37,500 crore incentive scheme is a strong step in the right direction. Continued policy support, infrastructure development, reliable coal linkages, and regulatory clarity will further boost industry confidence. We remain optimistic that as the ecosystem matures and initial projects take shape, more companies will come forward. Coal gasification is crucial to strengthening India’s energy security and reducing import dependence.

You have been associated with the NITI Aayog committee on promoting coal gasification. Given India's substantial coal reserves and dependence on imported coking coal and other energy resources, how can coal gasification help strengthen the country's industrial and energy security?

India has around 350 bt of coal reserves. This is a tremendous natural resource that we have been sitting on for years. The time has come to use it productively. Look at Saudi Arabia and the countries in West Asia. They have developed their economies by exploiting their oil resources. Why can't India use its coal resources to become richer? If we convert our coal into gas and utilise it for industrial applications, India can save at least $50 billion annually in foreign exchange. That is a huge saving for the country. The Government of India has already announced incentives to promote coal gasification and companies are beginning to respond. Coal gasification is going to gain momentum soon. It can help India reduce imports, strengthen energy security, and create a new domestic industrial ecosystem.

The recent geopolitical disruptions exposed India's dependence on imported natural gas and propane. Did these affect your steelmaking operations?

There was some impact, but fortunately, we have our coal gasification facility. We do not import gas. This is where we have a major advantage. We consume around 5,000 tonnes of coal every day to convert it into gas. Through coal gasification, we produce around 225,000 normal cubic metres (Nm³) of gas daily. In addition, we generate around 200,000 Nm³ of gas from our coke-oven operations. We also utilise blast furnace gas and other gases generated as by-products of our steelmaking processes. Together, these sources meet our gas requirements. We are self-reliant in meeting our gas requirements and are not dependent on imported natural gas to run these operations. When natural gas and propane became scarce, we switched to coal-derived gas in several applications. A steel plant cannot afford to depend entirely on external fuel supplies.

India continues to import substantial quantities of coking coal. Can coal gasification significantly reduce this dependence? What is Jindal Steel doing to secure raw material supplies?

We are diversifying our sourcing markets for coking coal. Africa is one market, followed by Russia, Colombia, and Canada. We are exploring different sources to ensure that our supplies remain secure. At the same time, coal gasification can help reduce our dependence on conventional fuel sources and improve the overall economics of steel production. We are, therefore, focusing on coal gasification as an important part of our energy strategy.

How do you see the opportunities for Indian steelmakers in international markets, particularly in Europe and West Asia, amid changing global trade dynamics?

West Asia and Europe continue to offer significant opportunities for steel. These markets have substantial requirements, and the demand for steel will continue. The free trade agreements (FTAs) being pursued by the Government of India can also help Indian manufacturers. They can provide better access and improve the competitiveness of our products. At Jindal Steel, exports account for around 10 per cent of our production. We will continue to explore opportunities in international markets, particularly for products where we can offer value and quality. At the same time, India needs to strengthen its domestic manufacturing capabilities. We still import certain specialised grades of steel, including automotive steel and components used in defence applications. We are working towards manufacturing some of these products domestically.

India is targeting 300 million tonnes (mt) of steel capacity by 2032 and 600 mt by 2047. What will be Jindal Steel's contribution to this growth?

It is difficult to predict where the industry will be by 2047. But 300 mt is our first major benchmark, which we expect India to achieve in the next four to five years. We want to maintain around 8 per cent of that market, translating into 24-25 mt for Jindal Steel. Our immediate capacity milestone is 20 mt by 2032, followed by 25 mt. Our estimated investment for the next phase is around ₹15,000 crore. But we have a very clear philosophy: earn and invest. We do not want to take loans or burden our balance sheet with bank borrowings. If we make a profit, we will plough it back next year. Whatever we earn, we will reinvest. We will go slow and steady. Our Ebitda-to-debt ratio is currently around 1.5, and we want to bring it down to 1.4. Financial discipline is as important as capacity expansion. There is no greenfield expansion plan at present. We will undertake capacity expansion within our existing plant premises.

Jindal Steel's gross revenue for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) has already reached ₹19,448 crore. What will drive the next leg of growth, and what is the revenue aspiration?

The gross revenue of Q2FY27 is the all-time quarterly high in the company's history. Steel sales increased 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) rose 34 per cent. Our target is to reach ₹1 trillion in annual revenue as early as possible. We will pursue this through a combination of higher volumes, better product mix, and improved operating efficiency. We are shifting towards flat products, particularly plates and specialised hot-rolled coils, because these offer better value addition.

We are targeting a product mix of around 65 per cent flat products and 35 per cent long products. We are already producing more than 220,000 tonnes of plates every month across our two locations. There is strong demand for plates from defence, shipbuilding, merchant vessels, and wind energy projects. In hot-rolled coils too, our emphasis is on specialised products. We are not interested in manufacturing only conventional, undifferentiated products. We are producing high-carbon and medium-carbon steel and other grades for niche applications that offer better returns.

The steel industry is under increasing pressure to decarbonise even as production capacity expands. What is Jindal Steel's green steel road map? Can you achieve a significant share of green steel production by 2047?

We have already added two renewable energy projects, each with a capacity of 1,400 megawatts (Mw), through solar and wind power. These are an important part of our decarbonisation strategy and will help reduce our dependence on thermal power. Our electricity requirement will increase as we expand steelmaking capacity. Renewable energy will be important in meeting our future power needs. We are targeting around 25 per cent green steel production by 2035 and 50 per cent by 2047. Coal gasification, direct reduced iron (DRI) technology, and renewable energy will all have a role to play in this transition. We need to expand production while simultaneously improving the energy efficiency and environmental performance of steelmaking.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing manufacturing. How is Jindal Steel using AI, and what kind of investment will this require?