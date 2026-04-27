Cohance Lifesciences appoints Umang Vohra as chairman, CEO; Sharma exits

Advent-backed Cohance Lifesciences on Monday announced a leadership transition, appointing pharmaceutical industry veteran Umang Vohra as its chairman and group chief executive officer, as the contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) platform looks to revive growth amid regulatory headwinds and operational challenges.

Vohra, who spent over a decade at Cipla driving its global expansion, complex generics strategy and strengthening its presence in regulated markets, will join as additional director and take over as chairman from May 1, 2026. He will assume the role of group CEO from May 20 for a five-year term ending April 2031, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Following the announcement, Cohance’s shares surged by almost 20 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹432.70 per share on BSE.

The appointment follows the resignation of Vivek Sharma as executive chairman and director, effective April 30, 2026. Sharma, who cited personal reasons, will continue as a special advisor to the company for a nine-month period to support leadership transition and ensure business continuity. The board acknowledged his role in integrating the company’s operations and shaping it into a science-led platform following its evolution from its earlier structure.

The leadership overhaul comes at a crucial juncture for Cohance, which has seen a period of muted growth alongside regulatory scrutiny in certain markets, impacting near-term performance. Vohra’s appointment is viewed as a strategic move by promoter Advent International to strengthen execution, deepen customer relationships and accelerate the company’s next phase of global expansion in the CDMO space.

Separately, the board approved the Cohance Lifesciences Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) 2026, under which up to 25.9 million stock options may be granted, representing about 6.25 per cent of the fully diluted equity capital. The exercise price will be determined by the board, with a floor of ₹325 per share for grants made in the near term, in line with regulatory norms.