Prabha Narasimhan moves to APac role; Manish Anandani to lead Colgate India

Colgate-Palmolive India on Friday said Prabha Narasimhan has been elevated to executive vice-president, marketing, Asia-Pacific division of the oral care major, effective close of business hours on September 27.

Manish Anandani will take over as managing director and chief executive officer from September 28.

Anandani joins Colgate-Palmolive India from Kenvue, formerly Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, where he was managing director for India and South Asia, the company said in a release.

He had earlier spent 13 years with the oral care major from 2005 to 2018, rising through leadership roles across India, Indochina and the corporate office, culminating as worldwide director in global customer development.

Colgate-Palmolive India is stepping up its premiumisation strategy as it looks to build on strong business momentum and create higher-value growth in the country’s oral care market, the release said.

“During Prabha Narasimhan’s four-year tenure at the helm of Colgate-Palmolive India, she steered the company through a transformative growth journey, reinforcing its position as the market leader in oral care. Under her leadership, the company doubled down on strategic premiumisation, accelerating premium portfolio growth to five times the pace of the broader market, while delivering volume-led growth, industry-leading profitability, and consistent top-line momentum,” the company said in its release.

During her tenure in India, she also pushed digital transformation, quick-commerce expansion and innovation, alongside a renewed focus on category expansion by driving oral hygiene habits across urban and rural India.

“The company is also stepping up investments behind its brands and growth opportunities. Winning on the digital screen has been a central engine in the recent past for Colgate-Palmolive's growth. Driven by good execution and performance across e-commerce and quick commerce, these channels have served as major growth catalysts, being growth, margin, premiumisation, and share accretive,” the release said.

The e-commerce channel has been delivering high double-digit top-line expansion, with more than 50 per cent of sales coming from premium products and gross margins 400 basis points higher than the company average.

“As Indian consumers increasingly embrace rapid delivery, our strong execution ensures we are uniquely positioned to capture value across these evolving platforms,” it added.