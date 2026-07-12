DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh's remuneration rises 20% to ₹44.06 crore in FY26

Realty major DLF Ltd Chairman Rajiv Singh's remuneration rose 20 per cent to ₹44.06 crore in the last fiscal amid better performance, according to its latest annual report.

As per the list of remuneration paid/payable to directors/KMPs (key managerial personnel) during 2025-26, the DLF's Chairman and whole-time director has received ₹44.06 crore remuneration for the last fiscal year against Rs 36.65 crore in 2024-25.

Out of the total remuneration paid to the DLF Chairman, ₹41.74 crore has been in the form of commission.

DLF's Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi has received ₹15.30 crore as remuneration for 2025-26, up 8 per cent from ₹14.16 crore in the preceding year. Out of this, ₹5.45 crore is in commission form.

The remuneration of DLF's MD Devinder Singh increased 24 per cent to ₹17.52 crore last fiscal from ₹14.16 crore in 2024-25.

He received ₹7.68 crore as commission.

Tyagi and Devinder Singh became Managing Directors with effect from August 4, 2023.

DLF is India's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.

In the annual report, DLF said that it pays remuneration by way of a fixed base salary and allowances, annual performance award, commission, retirement and other benefits and reimbursements.

The performance-based award/commission is based on the individual performance and/or qualitative and quantitative assessment of the company's performance, it added.

In his message to shareholders, the DLF Chairman noted that the company has played a key role in transforming India's urban landscape, creating world-class developments and landmarks across leading cities.

"With a strong legacy, robust governance and institutional strength, DLF is well positioned for the next phase of growth," he added.

Looking ahead, Singh said the company sees strong opportunities in a resilient and growing India.

India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has navigated global challenges while maintaining strong macroeconomic fundamentals, he stated.

"With continued focus on infrastructure and urbanisation, DLF stands committed to unlocking significant opportunities for India's urban development," Singh told shareholders.

In May, DLF Ltd reported a marginal increase in its consolidated profit to ₹4,414.68 crore in FY26 from ₹4,366.82 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Its total income rose to ₹9,816.04 crore in FY26 from ₹8,995.89 crore a year earlier.

On the operational front, DLF Ltd's sales bookings fell 5 per cent to ₹20,143 crore last fiscal from a record ₹21,223 crore in 2024-25.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the development business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business).

DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects, spanning over 352 million sq ft.

The group has 280 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments, including current projects under execution.