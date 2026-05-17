Don't think India wants to move toward stringent capital controls: Kotecha

Rupee has been depreciating for more than a year now and there are no signs of it stabilising. What is the reason?

The BoP situation has been deteriorating since 2025 due to a number of factors. Firstly, India’s oil import bill has increased, especially since the war. Oil prices are higher and, while India can still buy Russian oil, the discounts previously offered are not going to be available in the same way. Plus, oil prices themselves are substantially higher, which adds to the import bill.

From a trade perspective, things have worsened, and the capital account is also under pressure. Equity outflows this year have been substantial, around $23.2 billion so far. Unfortunately, inflows on the debt side, particularly through FAR bonds, have not been enough to compensate for the equity outflows.

We have also been watching news about the potential tax reduction, which could be interesting. But the key issue is whether foreigners can regain their appetite for Indian equities, and that still remains a question mark.

On top of that, there have been IPO-related outflows and private equity deals where foreign investors have cashed out and taken money overseas. FDI flows have also been fairly weak. So, when you put together the broader balance of payments picture, it has become more negative for India. I think that is why we are seeing an intensification of pressure on the rupee now compared to even a few months ago.

In this context, how do you see the RBI’s FX intervention strategy?

I think the RBI is doing the right thing in the sense that it is not intervening purely in the spot market. Intervening through forwards, both NDF and onshore forwards, is one way of avoiding a dramatic reserve drawdown.

What we have seen in recent weeks, including the reduction in banks’ end-of-day positions to $100 billion and the clampdown on banks’ offshore NDF activities, were measures put in place to limit the need to draw down reserves.

Since the reversal, pressure has re-intensified again. But what is clear is that the RBI is trying a multi-pronged approach to defend the rupee and not just relying on drawing down FX reserves.

Although FX reserves close to $700 billion may look impressive and healthy, reserves can be drawn down very quickly indeed. That is probably the last thing the RBI wants to see.

But do you see these $700 billion reserves in isolation or in conjunction with the nearly $100 billion short dollar position in the forward book? Where do you see reserve adequacy?

I think you have to account for the fact that there is around a $100 billion short dollar position in the forward book. We talk about $700 billion in reserves, but once you account for the forward book deficit, clearly the position is not as strong as it appears.

I think investors realise that as well. But there is also a difference. Theoretically, there is not really a limit to what the RBI can do in the forward book. Yes, $100 billion is historically very large compared to the previous size of the forward book. But what stops the RBI from building that position even further?

The problem is that when these forwards mature or come up for rollover, demand for dollars at the fixing becomes very strong. As we have seen in recent months, dips in dollar/rupee tend to be very shallow because demand quickly emerges. The currency ends up moving almost one way, where dips get bought into very quickly and downside pressure becomes stronger.

So there are consequences to this. But yes, to your point, you have to account for that roughly $100 billion forward book as part of the overall reserve adequacy picture.

How relevant is the REER at this point? It is at 93 as of March-end, which suggests the rupee is undervalued. But forecasts still suggest further depreciation.

Clearly, both the REER and the NEER suggest the rupee is very cheap. But the problem is that currencies do not necessarily trade at their fair valuations. A currency can remain rich or cheap for a very long time.

I think it is relevant in the sense that the rupee is cheap, and that ultimately benefits India as it builds out its manufacturing base and moves toward higher-value manufacturing. Compared to China, where exporter margins have been cut substantially despite a relatively cheap yuan, India can still retain some relative margin because of the weaker currency.

So I think it alleviates some pressure and is not necessarily proving inflationary either. But it does not mean the currency will suddenly bounce back to fair value tomorrow because the structural pressures still remain.

What it does tell you is that, eventually, if there is a turnaround in sentiment and an improvement in the balance of payments position, there could be scope for the rupee to rebound because of these relatively cheap valuations. But that is not something that appears imminent.

People are comparing the current situation with the taper tantrum in 2013. Back then, reserves covered around 6.3 months of imports. If we remove the forward book, today we have around 9.5 months. So how long can the RBI stretch its forward book and continue defending the currency?

I think theoretically the RBI can continue defending through the forward book. I understand the argument that reserve adequacy should be looked at holistically, including the forward book. But ultimately, liquid reserves are what are most vulnerable to being drawn down.

The nature of the forward book means the RBI can extend the duration of its defence for a prolonged period. For example, even doing 12-month forwards means they do not have to worry about the immediate impact right now.

I understand why investors worry about India’s net reserve position once the forward book is included. But I still think the RBI has ammunition to expand the forward book further, and they have been doing that.

I do not know what limits the RBI itself sees, but for now it does not appear to be pulling back from using the forward book to defend the currency. At the same time, the use of other measures suggests that the RBI does not want to rely solely on the forward book either.

Do you think India is in a better position now compared to 2013, when India was part of the “Fragile Five”?

Arguably, yes. Growth remains healthy. Interest rates are still relatively low in comparison. Even though there is pressure on the balance of payments, it is nowhere near the level seen back then. So, I would argue that India is in a far healthier position from an economic perspective than it was during the taper tantrum period.

If you were to give one or two key suggestions to the RBI to address the current situation, what would they be?

A lot depends on oil. Much of that oil comes from the Gulf. In an environment where oil prices keep rising and the import bill worsens across the region, it becomes very difficult for any central bank, not just the RBI, to reverse the currency move.

The RBI is not trying to reverse the currency’s direction entirely, but rather smooth the pace of depreciation. You cannot really fight the market in that sense.

I think the RBI is probably doing the right thing by trying different means to defend the currency rather than relying only on spot intervention. The forward book has expanded sharply, but it is still a useful tool.