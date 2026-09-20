Earnings seem more supportive than in past few years: Harshad Patwardhan

The West Asia conflict is now in its seventh month. Has the market priced in the impact of a prolonged period of elevated oil prices?

Surprisingly, the conflict remains unresolved after more than six months. Markets initially expected a quick resolution, given the significant imbalance in the military capabilities of the warring parties.

Oil prices, which rose to $118 per barrel by the end of March from just over $70 before the conflict, subsequently fell amid expectations of a truce before climbing back to nearly $110 by mid-September. Oil futures continue to indicate moderation in prices going forward, but uncertainties remain high as the resolution of the conflict is no longer dependent solely on US influence.

Given the situation, we do not believe markets are fully pricing in the risk of oil remaining elevated for a prolonged period. This remains a key risk to monitor.

How is your portfolio positioned sectorally in this uncertain environment?

Markets are currently navigating multiple layers of uncertainty. Geopolitical tensions have implications for inflation and interest rates, while developments in artificial intelligence are creating both opportunities and disruption across sectors.

We use a probabilistic framework to assess potential outcomes and size positions according to our conviction levels. At present, we are overweight consumer discretionary, select capital goods and industrial companies, financials, and healthcare. These sectors are largely driven by domestic demand and have relatively limited exposure to external vulnerabilities. We are currently underweight fast-moving consumer goods, energy, and materials, where either earnings visibility or the risk/reward appears less compelling.

What factors, apart from geopolitics, will determine the direction of the market going forward?

Geopolitics remains an important influence, but we believe market direction will ultimately be driven by three factors: earnings growth, valuations, and flows.

After a relatively subdued period between 2023-24 and 2025-26, earnings growth is expected to accelerate over the next few years. Valuations also appear reasonable in a historical context, particularly when viewed against expected earnings growth.

On flows, domestic investors have continued to provide steady support to the market, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have remained sellers. However, improving growth prospects, attractive relative valuations, underweight foreign positioning, and reduced concerns around the currency could create the conditions for a gradual improvement in FPI sentiment.

Largecaps have lagged mid and smallcaps in recent months. Do you see this trend continuing, or could relatively attractive valuations trigger a catch-up in largecaps?

Large, mid, and smallcap stocks tend to outperform one another at different stages of the market cycle. We expect mid and smallcap companies to continue delivering healthy returns, supported by earnings growth.

At the same time, largecap valuations remain relatively reasonable. This creates the potential for a period of relative catch-up, particularly if FPI flows improve as geopolitical uncertainty moderates.

At present, we believe the relative risk/reward across the three market capitalisation segments is broadly balanced and, therefore, do not see a compelling reason to take a significantly different view across the categories.

Earnings growth showed a pickup in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27). Do you see the recovery sustaining? What is your earnings growth expectation for the ongoing financial year?

The performance of listed Indian corporates in Q1FY27 was encouraging. Importantly, the improvement was broad-based rather than concentrated in a few sectors. For Nifty companies, we expect earnings growth to remain in the mid-teens over the next couple of years. This growth is expected to be supported by improving consumption trends, early signs of private-sector capital expenditure, and better access to export markets.

External factors such as commodity prices, bond yields, and the geopolitical environment need to be watched, but the domestic earnings environment generally appears more supportive than it has been in the past few years.

Should investors consider raising equity exposure or wait for a better opportunity?

We remain constructive on Indian equities, considering the improving earnings growth, reasonable valuations, and the potential for better FPI inflows over time. If FPI flows surprise on the positive side, market returns could be front-loaded. That said, the West Asia conflict has persisted much longer than initially expected, and the timing of its resolution remains difficult to predict. In such an environment, attempting to perfectly time the market can be challenging.