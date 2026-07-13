Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced a leadership and ownership restructuring at its biotechnology subsidiary, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, acquiring the remaining 12.05 per cent minority stake to make it a wholly owned subsidiary and appointing Samit Mehta to lead the company as it sharpens its focus on biologics and biosimilars. The announcement comes days after Gennova entered into a Business Transfer Agreement to transfer its mRNA business to Immunoscript Life Science, a company promoted by Gennova founder-scientist Dr Sanjay Singh, as part of a strategic reorganisation of the biotech business. The proposed transaction, announced on July 10, is expected to close after customary approvals.

Under the latest transaction, Emcure will acquire the entire minority holding in Gennova, including the 12.05 per cent stake held by Dr Sanjay Singh and others, taking its ownership to 100 per cent.

The company said the ownership consolidation, backed by an independent valuation and a third-party fairness opinion, had been completed amicably. Emcure said Singh exits with fair value for his equity while taking stewardship of the mRNA platform he built through his new venture, while Samit Mehta assumes charge as chief executive officer of Gennova.

The restructuring positions Gennova as Emcure's dedicated biologics and biosimilars platform. Going forward, the company will pursue a three-pronged strategy: scaling its existing biologics franchise, expanding its biosimilars pipeline using its mammalian and microbial biomanufacturing platforms, and entering adjacent therapeutic areas that leverage the same manufacturing capabilities.

Its commercial biologics portfolio includes Elaxim (TENECTASE), a thrombolytic therapy; Vintor, an erythropoietin brand; Xgrast (PEGEX), used to manage chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and Hamsyl, a recombinant clotting factor therapy.

"We thank Dr Sanjay Singh for his nearly two decades of exceptional scientific leadership at Gennova. His stewardship has built platforms, products, and a culture that will continue to fulfil Gennova's mission of transforming healthcare," Satish Mehta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said.

"With this stake acquisition, we simplify Gennova's ownership, sharpen its strategic focus, and position it under Mr Samit Mehta's leadership for its next phase of growth in biologics and biosimilars," he added.

Samit Mehta said Gennova would continue to anchor the Emcure group's biologics and biosimilars capabilities under the "One Emcure" framework, complementing the company's broader research and development pipeline with a focus on execution, quality, and disciplined product development.

Founded in 2006, Gennova has been one of India's prominent biotechnology companies, developing recombinant biologics, biosimilars, and vaccines. Gennova came into national prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic after developing GEMCOVAC-19, India's first approved indigenous mRNA Covid-19 vaccine. Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which required ultra-cold storage, GEMCOVAC-19 was designed to be stored at 2-8°C, making it better suited to India's vaccine supply chain.

Earlier this month, Gennova announced the proposed transfer of its mRNA business to Immunoscript Life Science for Rs 139.5 crore through a slump sale. Emcure had said the move was intended to sharpen Gennova's focus on its core biotechnology businesses comprising biologics, biosimilars, and adjacent therapeutic platforms, while allowing the mRNA platform to be developed independently under Immunoscript.

Emcure said Monday's transaction is not expected to have a material impact on its consolidated financials or capital allocation framework, and that its deleveraging trajectory, capital expenditure plans, and R&D investments remain unchanged.