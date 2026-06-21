EV share in total sales may hit 30% soon: BMW India CEO Hardeep Singh Brar

What is your Tier-II and -III growth strategy? What is its current share?

We are in about 40 cities across the country now, and by the end of this year our target is to reach 50 cities. I wouldn't like to call Tier-II and Tier-III cities a rural market. For BMW, the top 10 cities in the country contribute around 75 per cent of our sales, and the rest of India's share is about 25 per cent.

I see nearly a 3-4 per cent increase in the share of these Tier-II and Tier-III markets every year.

BMW India is performing well in the electric vehicle (EV) market with its share increasing to 26 per cent in the first quarter. Where do you expect this share to settle?

Two years back, our share of EV sales in our overall product basket was hardly 8 per cent. Now, we are at 26 per cent. Our target is to have an EV in each and every segment where we are present now. A lot of shift is happening from diesel to EVs, and hence we are increasing the supply.

Right now, we have two big products in the segment. One is the iX1 in the entry level, and the other is the Seven Series (an ultra-luxury all-electric sedan), at the two ends of the spectrum.

In both these segments, we have a 50 per cent share. These are the segments in which we are fully present. When you add all our products together, our EV share is around 26 per cent. The demand coming from the segment is even more; it could be anywhere around 30 per cent. However, it takes time to ramp up the supply. In the last couple of months, it has really grown. So, we are following what the customer wants and are supplying accordingly.

In ICE (internal combustion engine), too, we are not following any percentage. We are just going with the trend.

Do you think West Asia crisis helped EV segment?

Absolutely, because when the fuel price goes up by ₹7-8, it naturally creates some doubt in the customer's mind. When I look at Europe and India, a year or two back, fuel prices were the same -- we were at ₹100 a litre, and then it was 1 euro. Now, they have reached 2 euros. We are still at about ₹108. But our sensitivity is far more.

The Indian consumer is looking at buying more EVs as nobody wants to live in uncertainty. Imagine, tomorrow if it becomes ₹115, what will the petrol and diesel customers do? But having an EV today gives you certainty. I think certainty is what the customer wants.

Supply chain woes are still a concern for the EV segment in India. What is your take?

I think BMW's supply chain globally is very efficient. And BMW and the regular players have one of the highest percentages. I think globally, 17 per cent of our contribution comes from EVs.

And our focus is very strong on EVs, with an efficient supply chain. Hence, the transition in India also has been very good, from 8 per cent two years back to 21 per cent last year, to 26 per cent now.

The India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is on track. What is your strategy?

It is likely to kick in at the beginning of 2028. In the first lap, import duties on European cars will be slashed to 40 per cent (from as high as 110 per cent). Then they will be lowered eventually to 10 per cent.

Most of our cars are being produced at a 15 per cent duty. For the EU FTA to reach 10 per cent, it will take another four years once the deal is in place. Hence, by 2031 or 2032, it will become 10 per cent. That is when I think it will be beneficial. Again, on top of that, there are quotas. It is not that you are going to get as many cars as you want. Once we get clarity on the number of cars that we are going to get under that quota, we will decide our strategy and product portfolio.

What's new on your product portfolio expansion?