FDI will gather pace in H2CY26, says Citi India CEO K Balasubramanian

Citi recently met with investors in the US. What was the feedback on India?

The feedback has been a big positive, especially after the RBI’s measures. The tariff overhang, which was a major concern in 2025, is largely behind us, with India now facing tariff levels comparable to those of other countries. There is also the possibility of a free-trade agreement (FTA) being signed in the near term, which would further strengthen India’s position as an investment destination.

This was the consistent feedback we heard from industrial, consumer and technology companies, as well as businesses across a wide range of sectors, during our meetings over the past two weeks. Our teams met investors across the US’ East and West Coasts. My sense is that foreign direct investment (FDI) into India will start gathering momentum in the second half of this year and continue into 2027.

Do you see renewed interest from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)?

The encouraging sign is that, in the second half of June, we started receiving queries from our investor clients about India, particularly on sectors and the broader outlook. Initial interest has been focused on largecap companies, financials, and India’s consumption story, which remains strong. The data also shows that, for the first time in 2026, FPIs have been net buyers over a two-week period, broadly aligning with what we are hearing from investors.

It is still early, so I would not draw conclusions from two weeks of flows. However, for the first time, we are seeing meaningful investor interest in India’s sectoral opportunities. Investors are also asking what the next investment theme beyond AI could be, and India appears well positioned in that context.

How do you see India’s AI story unfolding? Compared with some other markets, India appears to be at a relative disadvantage.

I would describe it as a mixed picture. The valuations and investments associated with the AI cycle have already increased significantly. At current valuations, investors are becoming more cautious about how much further AI-related investments can generate momentum. As a result, if investors do not want to increase their exposure to AI at current valuations, they naturally begin looking for alternative investment themes. That is where India comes into the picture.

When I speak to clients across industries, every company is evaluating AI from the perspective of improving efficiency, enhancing processes and increasing productivity. How AI ultimately affects businesses, employment and headcount is still uncertain because we are still in the early stages. However, companies are thinking seriously about what AI means for their business models and how they need to adapt.

How do you see the IPO pipeline shaping up over the next two to three quarters?

If you look at the pipeline, it remains very strong. Many companies are simply waiting for market conditions to improve. The environment today is more constructive than it was two or three weeks ago. With fewer concerns around the West Asia conflict and tariffs, I expect the second half of the year to be significantly stronger than the first.

We are working on the Jio Platforms IPO and the NSE IPO, both of which are second-half events. These are both blockbuster IPOs of more than ₹30,000 crore each. Apart from these, there are at least half a dozen IPOs in the $750 million to $1 billion range, which translates to roughly ₹7,000-10,000 crore each. If market conditions remain constructive, I expect these large transactions to start coming to market.

How much do you expect IPOs to raise this year?

Over the past two years, Indian IPOs raised around $25-30 billion annually. This year, we are still well below that level. I would certainly like to believe we can match or even exceed $30 billion this year. We still have six months left, and historically, the Indian IPO market is skewed towards the second half of the year. I expect momentum to build from August and September onwards.

Based on your interactions, what’s the appetite among foreign investors for these IPOs?

Whenever marquee assets come to the market, foreign investors pay attention. NSE is a prized asset. Jio (Platforms) is another business that global investors understand well and like. These are large, high-quality companies and will naturally attract overseas investors when they come to market.

The RBI has announced a series of measures, including a special window for FCNR(B) deposits. How much foreign inflows do you expect these measures to attract?

My estimate is $50 billion to $55 billion from FCNR(B) deposits, around $10 billion to $12 billion from overseas foreign currency borrowings, and another $10 billion to $12 billion from ECBs by public sector entities. Overall, I believe these three measures together could bring in more than $75 billion.

Since the West Asia conflict began, how has it affected your clients? What supply-chain disruptions, if any, are they experiencing?

The supply chain was certainly disrupted. Transit times increased, transportation costs went up, and raw material prices also rose because of supply constraints. These three factors affected both the availability of products and the cost of procuring them. The positive aspect is that most of this now appears to be behind us. Assuming there are no fresh tensions and the truce between the two sides holds, I would expect supply chains to normalise over the next four to six months. Once that happens, supply conditions should return to pre-war levels and pricing should also gradually normalise. Of course, if the truce does not hold, then the situation becomes difficult to predict.

The RBI has allowed Indian banks to undertake acquisition financing. How do you see this development?

It is a tremendous opportunity. Earlier, whenever there was a large outbound acquisition by an Indian company, we had to turn to markets such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and other parts of Asia to syndicate the financing. Today, Indian banks have both liquidity and deep relationships with their corporate customers. Their ability to finance acquisition transactions has improved significantly, and the liquidity now available to support these deals is a major positive.

If you ask me, this was one source of funding that was previously unavailable to companies pursuing inorganic growth. Now that this liquidity is available, it provides an additional impetus for Indian companies to pursue acquisitions.

Does Sun Pharma's acquisition of Organon signal the start of a broader wave of overseas acquisitions by Indian companies, or was it a one-off deal?

There will certainly be more. I expect continued outbound activity in technology, automobiles and pharmaceuticals. These are all sectors where Indian companies will continue pursuing overseas acquisitions.

Is the increasing focus on overseas acquisitions affecting domestic private capital expenditure?

Private capital expenditure remains robust in several sectors. There is substantial investment taking place in renewable energy as part of the energy transition. There is also considerable capital expenditure in infrastructure, real estate and defence, where companies are creating additional manufacturing capacity. We are also beginning to see large industrial investments again. For example, Adani has announced investments in aluminium. Perhaps we are not seeing the kind of mega industrial capex that we witnessed 10 or 15 years ago. However, sectors such as power, transmission, distribution, renewable energy and infrastructure continue to witness significant investment. One reason for this is reflected in the banking system itself. Credit growth has consistently exceeded deposit growth for at least the last ten quarters, if not longer.

How has Citi India’s institutional business performed since the exit from consumer banking?

Until March 2025, I used to describe our performance using three numbers: 25 per cent growth in our overall balance sheet; 30 per cent growth in our top line; and 35 per cent growth in our net income. Those numbers reflected the combined retail and institutional businesses. Since exiting consumer banking in March 2023, these growth rates have been achieved entirely through the institutional business. That demonstrates that we have actually performed much better by focusing exclusively on institutional banking.

Citi exited India’s consumer banking business three years ago. What is Citi India’s strategy going forward?

Our core businesses are performing well across the board. On the markets side, we continue to expand our balance sheet by focusing on securitisation, emerging market credit debt (EMCD) and commercial real estate. We continue to see strong growth opportunities across these businesses.

In foreign exchange, we remain the market leader in managing client Fx flows, with an overall market share of around 14 per cent. Our transaction banking business is another major strength. We manage around 8 per cent of India’s import and export trade flows. Overall, we have a client base of nearly 5,000 corporate customers, allowing us to support them across trade and transaction banking.

Structured trade is another important focus area. We work with most of large Indian conglomerates to identify and structure financing solutions that improve their balance sheet efficiency and support their credit ratings.

Agency financing is another business that we introduced in India two or three years ago. It involves partnering with global development agencies to bring long-term capital into India at attractive interest rates. We completed a transaction of around $300 million with PFC and are also working on deals involving Exim Bank, IIFCL, NABFID and several other public sector entities.

Investment banking also continues to perform well. Our focus remains on equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and selected debt capital markets transactions.

Do you expect India to be included in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index now that tax changes have been implemented?