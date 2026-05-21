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Home / Companies / People / Fino Payments Bank chief Rishi Gupta steps down, seeks early retirement

Fino Payments Bank chief Rishi Gupta steps down, seeks early retirement

Fino Payments Bank MD and CEO Rishi Gupta resigned after seeking voluntary early retirement amid a GST investigation linked to the gaming sector

Rishi Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Fino Payments Bank

Gupta’s decision to seek early retirement comes at a time when Fino Payments Bank has secured in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transition into a small finance bank

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

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Fino Payments Bank chief Rishi Gupta stepped down as managing director and chief executive officer on Thursday after seeking voluntary early retirement, even as the bank’s board said it found no prima facie case against him in an investigation by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Hyderabad.
 
Gupta’s decision to seek early retirement comes at a time when Fino Payments Bank has secured in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transition into a small finance bank (SFB).
 
The payments bank’s board approved the extension of Ketan Merchant’s tenure as interim chief executive officer for up to three months from May 27, subject to RBI approval. Anup Agarwal’s tenure as interim chief financial officer was also extended for up to three months from July 6.
 
 
In a letter to the board, Gupta said that he would explore new avenues outside the bank.
 
“It gives me immense pride that Fino is the only Payments Bank to receive the in-principle approval of RBI for conversion to Small Finance Bank. At this stage, after investing two decades in Fino, I feel it is an appropriate time to rediscover my purpose outside the Bank and explore new avenues that excite and challenge me in newer ways,” he stated.

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Gupta was arrested over alleged goods and services tax (GST) evasion linked to the real money gaming (RMG) sector.
 
All forms of RMG have been banned in India since August last year.
 
Fino Payments Bank said that Gupta was “fit and proper” to continue as the MD and CEO of the bank.
 
“Based on the consideration of the documents available with the Bank as on date, including the legal opinions and reports received and the facts emanated therefrom, the Board is of the view that no prima facie case could be made out against Mr Rishi Gupta,” the company said in a statement.
 
Gupta was granted bail by the Special Judge for Trial of Economic Offences Cases in Hyderabad in March, nearly a month after his arrest.
 

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Topics : Fino Payments Bank payments banks Payments bank small finance bank

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

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