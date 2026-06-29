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Fortune Brands Innovations appoints former AZEK chief Jesse Singh as CEO

The former AZEK chief executive will lead Fortune Brands Innovations as the company faces pressure from activist investor Ed Garden over leadership and governance

Fortune Brands Innovations

Photo: Company website

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

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Fortune Brands Innovations has appointed Jesse Singh as its next chief executive officer (CEO), people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
 
Singh assumes the role on Monday. Most recently, he served as CEO of outdoor living products maker The AZEK Company from 2016 to 2025.
 
Activist investor Ed Garden had built a stake in Fortune Brands and was seeking to replace its incoming CEO, among other changes. Garden, the founding partner and CEO of Garden Investments, joined the company's board in March.
 
Fortune Brands is a home, security and digital products company whose brands include Master Lock, Moen and SpringWell.
 
 
Fortune Brands' interim CEO, David Barry, has been appointed chief operating officer and executive vice-president.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

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