From Tiago to Byju's: How Indian brands pitched Messi as their global face

Despite his global popularity and potential eyeballs of 5 billion global football fans, so far only three Indian brands have roped in the Argentine as their brand ambassador — Tata Motors in November 2015, Byju's for its global expansion in November 2022, and men's grooming and personal care startup KT Men in May 2026. However, experts say that retirement will make him more accessible to Indian brands.

According to a Forbes list of the world's highest-paid sports stars, Lionel Messi is number three with annual earnings of $140 million. Of this, off-field earnings come to around $70 million, which includes endorsements and sponsorships. N Chandramouli, chief executive officer of TRA Research, said that Messi will continue to be in the news for the next six to eight months and his brand value will only peter out after about a year because he is no longer playing the sport.

He was one of the first global non-cricketing faces for an Indian brand globally when Tata Motors signed him as the global brand ambassador for its entire passenger-vehicle portfolio.

Tata's core idea was to reposition and globalise its passenger-vehicle brand, particularly among younger consumers. As part of this strategy, its hatchback Tata Tiago was the first brand to be launched with Messi as its ambassador in April 2016, as part of its 'Made of Great' campaign. The first advertisement with the 'Fantastico' catchline was an instant hit at that time. It took at least 16 months for Tata Motors' marketing team to strike the deal, though Messi was also looking for an ideal entry into the Indian market.

However, BYJU’S roped in the star for a different reason. According to a source aware of the development, the company was planning an IPO in the US with a potential valuation of $40–50 billion, and it found Messi to be the right face for reaching out to the US markets. The deal was signed immediately after BYJU’S became a World Cup sponsor in March 2022.

"Prior to listing in the US, the company wanted an immediate brand recall in the LATAM region. They were launching in 10 countries in that region, with special youth centres planned in Brazil and Mexico. Messi was brought in to help this global branding," said the source. Reports suggest that he was signed for a $5 million deal. However, due to a liquidity crunch and mounting financial problems, the deal, initially planned for three years, was discontinued after a year.

In May 2026, KT Grooming onboarded Lionel Messi as its brand ambassador for its active grooming range for men — the KT GOAT Edition — for a period of three years.

“Messi is the brand ambassador for athletic care and fitness across the world and he is called GOAT (Greatest of All Times) for a reason because people look upto him across age groups,” said Dhruv Sayani, founder, managing director and chief executive officer of KT Lifestyle.

Sayani explained that his fitness, attention, focus on his game and the records he set, keeping in mind his disciplined lifestyle, are what he signifies for most people.

“When we decided to bring him on board as we were expanding our range into athletic care, we wanted to partner with someone who embodies the three values he represents and hence the collection is called KT GOAT Edition,” he explained.

Sayani said that compared to other products in the company’s portfolio, KT-GOAT Edition is growing at 1.5 times the rate due to Messi being the brand ambassador. He added that the collection is also a global line and is available in GCC countries.

“Indian brands could find him more accessible and there is a possibility that he could get more endorsements in India,” Chandramouli explained. He also said that a sportsperson in a particular sport becomes popular in India when that sport has gained traction in the country. In the case of football, the sport gained huge traction about a decade ago, because of which Messi as a brand has value in the country.

Among the major global brands that Messi has a tie-up with are Adidas, with which he has a lifetime deal, in addition to PepsiCo, Budweiser, Mastercard, Apple, Konami, and Gillette, among others.