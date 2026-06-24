From Westside to Zudio: Noel Tata's remarkable 27-year journey at Trent
Noel Tata to step down as Trent chairman in November after decades of leadership that shaped Westside and expanded the Tata retail business
Sharleen Dsouza
premium
Listen to This Article
Noel Tata will step down as the chairman of Trent in November this year as he turns 70, after having helmed the company since the first few years of its inception. “As you might be aware, this will be my last annual general meeting as chairman,” Noel told shareholders on June 23 while addressing Trent’s AGM.
Topics : noel tata Trent Ltd westside Ratan Tata