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From Westside to Zudio: Noel Tata's remarkable 27-year journey at Trent

Noel Tata to step down as Trent chairman in November after decades of leadership that shaped Westside and expanded the Tata retail business

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Under Noel’s leadership both as MD and chairman, the company has launched brands like Star, Zudio, Samoh and Burnt Toast

Sharleen Dsouza
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 11:26 PM IST

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Noel Tata will step down as the chairman of Trent in November this year as he turns 70, after having helmed the company since the first few years of its inception. “As you might be aware, this will be my last annual general meeting as chairman,” Noel told shareholders on June 23 while addressing Trent’s AGM. 
He has been at the helm of the Tata group’s flagship retail company since June 1999, when he first took over as its managing director (MD). He then went on to become the chairman of Trent on March 31, 2014. In 1998, he joined the board of directors of Trent before he was appointed as the MD.  The company was started by his mother Simone Tata in 1998 after acquiring a store in Bengaluru — Littlewoods International. This then went on to become the retail chain Westside. 
Under Noel’s leadership both as MD and chairman, the company has launched brands like Star, Zudio, Samoh and Burnt Toast. It also has cash-and-carry stores under the brand Booker and has a joint venture with Spain-based Inditex through which it has introduced Zara and Massimo Dutti India. Star is also running a 50:50 joint venture with Tesco PLC in the UK. 
Both the joint ventures with Tesco and Inditex were done under Noel’s leadership. The firm’s store count, which started with one store under the Westside brand in 1998, has gone up to 1,286 stores across brands and with a topline which has crossed ₹20,000 crore.
 
 
 
Topics : noel tata Trent Ltd westside Ratan Tata