From Westside to Zudio: Noel Tata's remarkable 27-year journey at Trent

He has been at the helm of the Tata group’s flagship retail company since June 1999, when he first took over as its managing director (MD). He then went on to become the chairman of Trent on March 31, 2014. In 1998, he joined the board of directors of Trent before he was appointed as the MD. The company was started by his mother Simone Tata in 1998 after acquiring a store in Bengaluru — Littlewoods International. This then went on to become the retail chain Westside.

Under Noel’s leadership both as MD and chairman, the company has launched brands like Star, Zudio, Samoh and Burnt Toast. It also has cash-and-carry stores under the brand Booker and has a joint venture with Spain-based Inditex through which it has introduced Zara and Massimo Dutti India. Star is also running a 50:50 joint venture with Tesco PLC in the UK.