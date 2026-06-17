Govt appoints Hitesh Joshi as chairman and managing director of GIC Re

The government has appointed Hitesh Joshi as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), according to an exchange filing. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had cleared Joshi’s appointment on June 12.

Joshi has been serving as the acting CMD of GIC Re since October 1, 2025. The post fell vacant after N Ramaswamy retired on September 30, 2025.

He is a postgraduate in accountancy from the University of Mumbai and holds a master’s degree in financial management from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. He is also a Fellow of the Insurance Institute of India.

Over the course of his career, he has undertaken a diverse range of assignments across key functions, including reinsurance (both domestic and international inward business), retrocession, finance, enterprise risk management, budgetary control and strategic planning, internal audit, credit rating, investor relations, and also served as executive assistant to the chairman and managing director of the corporation.

In his role as executive director (ED), he oversaw multiple areas, including human resource management, international business operations, information technology, vigilance compliance, the claims vertical, audit and compliance (internal and CAG), budgeting, Right to Information, grievance redressal and complaints, legal, mergers and acquisitions, the digital team, the Business Intelligence Unit (BIU), actuarial functions, and office support services.