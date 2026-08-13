Growth has to be done with hawkish eye on risk: SIB chairman Jose Kattoor

SIB’s share price fell sharply after the announcement of its new CEO, who is coming from a public-sector bank (PSB). How do you see the market reaction?

The market moves based on its own sentiments. An institution cannot respond every time to what it thinks, and should look at internal strengths, opportunities and weaknesses.

What we can tell you is what we did. We have had two CEOs from the private sector since 2021, who did exceedingly well. As a result, all the metrics are near perfect today. We wanted someone to take from that base with continuity and growth.

We are not looking at growth for growth’s sake. Growth has to have two characteristics. First, it has to be achieved with a hawkish eye on risk; otherwise issues like those concerning balance sheets will come. Second, it has to be done with value in mind. If topline grows, but not bottomline, that is mere expansion, and is not good.

What are the criteria the board had in mind for the new CEO?

We wanted somebody to consolidate and continue the gains. SIB is completing 100 years in 2029 — an occasion to identify and push towards critical milestones. For example, we want to be a fully digital bank.

Earlier, the bank beefed up its corporate book — the only problem is that the spreads are very thin. We want to calibrate down the corporate book and ramp up the retail assets. Somebody who has seen the field and who understands retail assets would be useful.

Our current account savings account (Casa) ratio is in a really good place. In the last quarter, many banks found it difficult to grow Casa, but we have grown and the share of Casa to total deposits is 32.98 per cent. We want to continue that effort on the liability side. Then, we want to look at treasury and fee income.

The selection committee discussed all these aspects. We said the new CEO should have worked in as many verticals as possible, and seen banking end-to-end. We believe any CEO should have a very good appreciation of risk.

We started our search with around 300 bankers. We came up to around 12. We said whether it is public, private, international, internal, we will see across the board.

Any particular reason for selecting a public-sector banker?

He (Pai) scored well in almost all these criteria. He has nearly three decades of experience, and has headed the Bangalore circle of Canara Bank, their largest circle. It has got a total business of ₹2.37 trillion, which is almost the size of our bank. It has around 600 branches and around 5000 staff.

He has seen the field. He did MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) and RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME), which he did well.Then, he established a new department for gold loans, which is a strength of ours.

He has governance experience. He has been with FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India) and SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication). He is on the board of Karnataka State Financial Corporation.

Also, he is 50 years old. Ours is a young bank, with an average age of 33 years.

There have been some controversies regarding governance issues in other private banks. How do you see them?

I don’t want to comment about other banks. I can tell you in general as to how I see it. The board is responsible for governance. It’s a broad strategy that needs to be built up. The risk tolerance limits have to be laid down. Also, the right questions have to be raised to the management, which compel them to give answers, information and data.

As long as the board focuses on strategy, assurance, risk and overall governance, there is never going to be a problem. As a chair, I need to help the management to operate and for the board to ask these questions.

But at the same time, a board should let the management do its work. If you start micromanaging, that’s not good.

What is SIB’s medium-term vision?

We want to be a fully digital bank. We are at around ₹2.3 trillion of total business, and should be able to get well past ₹3.25 trillion in the next three years or so.

We need to continue the foundations that have been built up on asset quality. We want to recalibrate the cost to income ratio which is at 55 per cent… we would like it to be slightly lesser.