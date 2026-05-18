Growth not an end in itself for Tata Steel: Narendran & Chatterjee

Tata Steel’s Q4 net profit more than doubled Y-o-Y, and steel prices across geographies are now trending upwards. What is your outlook for Q1?

T V Narendran: We have guided that prices in India will be about ₹6,000 per tonne higher quarter-on-quarter. In the UK and the Netherlands, prices will be higher by about £80 and €80, respectively. But we should factor in that costs are going up, so not all of the price increases will flow through to the bottom line. Overall, Q1 should be better than Q4, but it will not be a smooth flow-through from prices to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda).

What is the near-term cost impact arising from the West Asia conflict?

Narendran: The impact is across multiple areas. For instance, we buy limestone from West Asia, but are now procuring it from elsewhere, which has increased costs. Freight rates and insurance costs have also gone up. We use a significant amount of propane in our downstream facilities, and propane costs have risen. Roughly, the increase in variable costs would be about 10 per cent.

Steel prices in the UK have been moving up. Do you now have better visibility on a turnaround?

Narendran: Performance has improved Y-o-Y, but it is still Ebitda-negative. This is largely because, even though we took out costs, prices were not favourable. But things are better now. We expect Q1 to be better than Q4, and Q2 (July–September) to be better than Q1. So, Q3 (October–December) will surely be Ebitda-positive, but we are trying to see if Q2 can enter the positive zone.

Koushik Chatterjee: The cost takeout initiatives are still underway, but external costs are also rising — for instance, gas prices have increased substantially. However, with the ongoing improvement measures, policy changes, and prices now at parity with or slightly above European levels, the overall situation should be manageable. We have also received certain US exemptions for substrate from the Netherlands processed in the UK for exports to the US. We are carrying out a portfolio assessment of our downstream business, which will conclude over the next couple of months. We want to ensure this model is sustainable and enduring — that is the objective.

IJmuiden is facing environmental scrutiny around the coke and gas plants. Is there a risk to your transition investment plans?

Narendran: We are in discussions to ensure a controlled and planned closure of those coke and gas plants (CGPs) over the next few years. We have told the regulator and the government that the earliest we can do this is by 2028 and 2029, given the technical challenges involved. We need to cross that hurdle first.

The second part is that we need clarity on the environmental conditions for the future — the regulations we will have to comply with and assurance that those regulations will not change suddenly after the project has started or the investment has been made. That discussion is currently underway with the regulator and the government.

What we signed last year was a letter of intent. That can translate into a binding agreement only when we have clarity that we can run a steel plant in the Netherlands as long as it is clean and green. Our position vis-à-vis other European plants should not be at such a disadvantage that it becomes difficult for us to run the business.

Chatterjee: This phase of transition involves one blast furnace. The other blast furnace is expected to continue even after this transition. We therefore need greater clarity on future regulations because the second blast furnace is expected to continue operating for the next decade until the transition is completed. If the CGPs are required to shut first, there will be an impact. So we need clarity on future regulations — that certainty is essential before we take any final investment decision.

It appears that Tata Steel is taking a cautious approach to expansion compared to some of its peers. What is driving this stance?

Narendran: We have created optionality, which was the first thing we wanted to achieve. Earlier, we had only Jamshedpur. Now we have Kalinganagar, Neelachal, and Meramandali. With the existing sites, we can scale up capacity to 45–50 million tonnes. We are also creating another option in Maharashtra.

But where do we see the value pool — upstream or downstream? The cost of iron ore is going up. The price at which we are having to bid for mines is 110–120 per cent of market rate. So iron ore, which used to be a huge advantage for making steel in India, is no longer as significant an advantage. We therefore want to strike the right balance between investing and being No. 1 in specific market segments rather than only chasing overall market share. We want to be more circumspect about where we deploy capital. It will be a mix of downstream and upstream investments, not just upstream.

So you are prioritising the bottom line?