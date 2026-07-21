HCLTech CEO & MD C Vijayakumar's salary jumps 67% to $18.1 million

C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director of HCLTech, saw his salary jump 67 per cent to $18.1 million in the previous financial year, compared with a year earlier, according to the company’s latest annual report.

Vijayakumar’s pay package included a base salary of $2.48 million, a performance-linked bonus of $2 million, a cash component of a long-term incentive of $3.94 million, $9.4 million in perquisite value of RSUs exercised and other benefits of $0.31 million. In comparison, in the previous year, his base salary was $1.96 million, performance-linked bonus was $1.73 million, RSUs were valued at $6.96 million and other benefits amounted to $0.20 million.

The latest package kept him as the highest-earning CEO among Indian IT services companies. Wipro CEO Srini Pallia’s total compensation dropped by 15.75 per cent to $5.29 million, while Infosys CEO Salil Parekh earned Rs 82.6 crore in the previous year, compared with Rs 80.6 crore a year earlier. TCS CEO’s salary was up 6 per cent to Rs 28.1 crore.

The steep hike in Vijayakumar’s salary comes at a time when executive compensation hikes have been muted this year, as IT services companies continue to battle a prolonged slowdown in revenue, hurt by macroeconomic uncertainties and investor concerns about a future likely to be upended by AI.

The ratio of his salary to the median remuneration of employees was 291.9, down from 662.5 a year earlier. Vijayakumar is based in the US and draws remuneration from HCL America Inc., a step-down, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, incorporated under the laws of California, US.

In his message to shareholders, he said the company’s AI-led growth strategy is built around five vectors: service transformation, building differentiated IP, AI-led growth opportunities, partnerships with ecosystem players and upskilling.

“AI is creating enormous opportunities through entirely new business propositions even as it quietly reshapes much of the old. The companies that define the next decade will be those that can do both: pursue the opportunity AI creates while absorbing the disruption it brings,” he added.