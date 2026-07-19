Board seized of CEO reappointment; decision soon, says HDFC Bank Deputy MD

Having appointed a regular part-time chairman, HDFC Bank's board is seized of the appointment of the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), as the incumbent's term ends in October. The bank's management said the board's Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (GNRC) will conclude the process soon.

"The new chairman has just taken over. The GNRC and the board are seized of the matter and it is a work in progress. As soon as they are able to conclude, we will come out and inform all (stakeholders)…," Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director of HDFC Bank, said during the bank's Q1 earnings call over the weekend.

Sashidhar Jagdishan was appointed MD & CEO in 2020 for a three-year term and received a three-year extension in 2023, which ends in October this year. Although his current term is ending in October, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been kept informed throughout the process. As a result, despite the relatively short window for completing the reappointment process, the bank does not expect any regulatory hurdles.

The bank's three-member Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (GNRC) is chaired by Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, former chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard). The other members are Sandeep Parekh and M. D. Ranganath.

Once the GNRC recommends a name or names, the proposal will be taken up by the bank's board, chaired by newly appointed part-time chairman Rajiv Kumar. Following the board's approval, the recommendation will be sent to the RBI for its approval.

Kumar, who was recently approved by the RBI as HDFC Bank's part-time chairman, chaired his first board meeting on Saturday, during which the bank approved its June-quarter earnings.

"I think I speak on behalf of the other board members. It was very well received and very refreshing. Obviously, he has done a lot of homework, and we are very eager to see a great partnership between the board and the management over the coming years. We are very confident about the next stage of growth," Jagdishan said.

"Just give it a little bit of time for the GNRC and the board to conclude some of the milestones they have set for themselves and complete all the necessary actions in the near future," Jagdishan added.

HDFC Bank had prioritised the appointment of a regular part-time chairman after securing a clean chit from an external legal review into allegations made by its former part-time chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, while resigning in March. Only after filling the chairman's position did the board take up the process of considering Jagdishan's tenure extension.

Late last month, the bank appointed Kumar, a former Chief Election Commissioner of India, as its part-time chairman. Veteran banker Keki Mistry, an independent director on the bank's board, had served as interim part-time chairman after Chakraborty's resignation in March.