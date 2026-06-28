HDFC Bank may pick new chairman before deciding on CEO extension

While the chairman’s appointment is likely in the next two weeks, the board should be able to take a decision on CEO reappointment by the end of July, according to sources aware of the development. Jagdishan was appointed MD & CEO in 2020 for three years, and had got a three-year extension in 2023 that ends this October.

Veteran banker Keki Mistry, an independent director on the bank’s board, had stepped in as interim part-time chairman after Chakraborty quit in March. Chakraborty had said that “certain happenings and practices within the bank were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics”.

HDFC Bank has been looking for a regular chairman for some time and had appointed a talent search firm but was unable to finalise a name till now. “The immediate priority is to appoint a regular part-time chairman,” said a source.

“The intention is to conclude the process as quickly as possible, hopefully by July 15, or even earlier. After that, the next step would be the CEO appointment. Since the new chairman will have a five-year term, the view is, the person should have a say in the CEO appointment rather than simply inheriting the decision,” said the person privy to the development.

The bank has kept RBI informed throughout the process, and if the chairman is appointed by mid-July, there is no reason the CEO appointment decision cannot also be completed in July, he added.

Mistry was appointed for three months, and subsequently given an extension until September 18 or until the appointment of a regular part-time chairman, whichever is earlier.

Although Jagdishan's current term ends in October, the sources said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been kept informed throughout the process. As a result, despite the relatively short window for completing the reappointment process, they do not expect any regulatory hurdles.

“The chairman has not yet been appointed because the process has not reached the board and is currently with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC). The committee has met five or six times, debated several names, and, with Egon Zehnder entrusted with identifying candidates, shortlisted three or four individuals for the chairman post. However, for various reasons, none of those appointments materialised,” the person quoted earlier said.

On Friday, the lender informed the exchanges that the legal review it had commissioned found that Chakraborty’s allegations in his resignation letter were “not substantiated” by documentary evidence or witness interviews. The review, conducted by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. and Wadia Ghandy & Co., said the contemporaneous evidence reviewed was “inconsistent with Mr. Chakraborty’s statement” and that it “did not identify any basis for the statement.”

The legal review, which cleared the bank and its board on Chakraborty’s allegations, is seen as paving the way for Jagdishan’s reappointment, as the board was awaiting the outcome of the review in order to take up the CEO’s extension.