High nuclear power costs may hinder wider adoption in India: ReNew CEO

Nuclear power remains a relatively expensive source of electricity as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) costs often exceed initial estimates, said ReNew CEO Sumant Sinha, speaking at the Bloomberg New Energy Forum on Thursday, adding that high costs could hinder wider adoption in a price-sensitive market like India. Sinha noted that while there is a lot of movement in the sector, the eventual cost of nuclear power is not clear. He said, “I think on nuclear the jury is out because it's not clear to me what the eventual cost of the nuclear power is going to be.”

Under the Nuclear Energy Mission, the government has set a target of reaching 100 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity by 2047. At present, capacity stands at less than 9 GW. Sinha said, “India is a cost-sensitive market. If the cost is a lot higher, then I don't see a lot of people adopting nuclear power that easily.” However, he said that if the price of nuclear power goes down, in the longer term, it will be a good thing to replace coal with.

Highlighting India’s net-zero ambitions by 2070, Sinha said achieving the goal requires increased electrification and a shift to clean energy sources. “Several things need to be put into place to make it happen. We need to build the grid. We need much higher amounts of storage in the system,” he added.

Noting that electricity represents 20 per cent of the total energy in India, and energy accounts for 75 per cent of carbon emissions, Sinha said, “We have to figure out ways to decarbonise the other parts of the energy system. We're not making enough progress, not just in India but globally, as it involves transportation, hard-to-abate sectors like steel and cement, industrial heating, etc.”

While technology is available, it is not yet fully affordable, as is the case with electricity, where renewable energy is competitive with fossil fuels, he said, adding that policy is not moving in that direction as the collective agreement is no longer there globally.

On energy security and supply chain issues in the power sector, Sinha said it would probably take India another five to seven years to have a relatively independent and indigenous supply chain in solar power, batteries, etc.

He further added that a clear roadmap for energy independence is missing in various countries. “I don't sense any clear roadmap and thought process within different countries. And to me, that's dangerous because we can't have the dependence that we have right now,” he said.