Hindalco Industries on ​Monday approved the reappointment of managing director Satish Pai and named Mahindra Logistics CEO Hemant Sikka as its deputy managing ‌director.

Sikka, whose appointment ​is effective ​from January 4, 2027, will work ​closely with Pai and the company's leadership team, with responsibility for Hindalco's India business set to transition to ​him progressively over time, the ‌company said in an exchange filing.

The ​transition will be implemented in phases to ensure business continuity and organisational effectiveness, Hindalco added.

Before ‌joining the ​Mahindra Group, ‌where he also serves on Mahindra & Mahindra's ‌group executive board, Sikka spent ​nine years at Maruti Suzuki.

Pai, who has led Hindalco since August ​2016 and also oversees the operations of its subsidiary ‌Novelis, has been reappointed for a one-year ‌term starting January 1, 2028.