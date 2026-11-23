Hindalco reappoints Satish Pai as MD, names Hemant Sikka as deputy
The transition will be implemented in phases to ensure business continuity and organisational effectiveness, Hindalco said
Reuters
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Hindalco Industries on Monday approved the reappointment of managing director Satish Pai and named Mahindra Logistics CEO Hemant Sikka as its deputy managing director.
Sikka, whose appointment is effective from January 4, 2027, will work closely with Pai and the company's leadership team, with responsibility for Hindalco's India business set to transition to him progressively over time, the company said in an exchange filing.
The transition will be implemented in phases to ensure business continuity and organisational effectiveness, Hindalco added.
Before joining the Mahindra Group, where he also serves on Mahindra & Mahindra's group executive board, Sikka spent nine years at Maruti Suzuki.
Pai, who has led Hindalco since August 2016 and also oversees the operations of its subsidiary Novelis, has been reappointed for a one-year term starting January 1, 2028.
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Topics : Hindalco Satish Pai
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First Published: Nov 23 2026 | 7:58 PM IST