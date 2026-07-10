Honda 2W recalibrating EV strategy: President & CEO Tsutsumu Otani

HMSI’s EV journey has been relatively slow since the launch of the Activa e: and QC1 in early 2025. According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), the company dispatched 5,445 e-scooters to dealers in the first year, while Vahan data showed customer deliveries of 3,723 units during the period, prompting HMSI to temporarily halt production from August 2025 because of high dealer inventory.

Demand has picked up gradually this year, with cumulative retail sales crossing 6,250 units by the end of June, making it the company’s best month for EV deliveries so far. In an interview with Business Standard, Otani said he expected HMSI’s overall domestic sales to grow by 5-6 per cent in 2026-27, with production capacity remaining the key constraint.

“As you know, HMSI already has strong production capacity. However, at present, our production capacity is quite limited, so our ability to meet higher demand is constrained. We expect domestic sales to be over 6 million units. At the same time, our business is not only focused on the domestic market; exports are also an important part of HMSI’s operations. Maintaining the right balance between domestic sales and exports is important. Considering our current production capacity, 5-6 per cent growth is possible,” he said.

According to Siam data, HMSI’s domestic sales in 2025-26 (April 2025-March 2026) stood at 5.75 million units, up 9 per cent year-on-year. Exports rose around 15 per cent YoY to 620,000 units, taking the company’s total sales for the financial year to 6.37 million units.

Otani said the EV business is different from the internal combustion engine (ICE) business. In the ICE segment, customers have many years of experience and expect to use their vehicles for 10 years or more. “They also expect the vehicle to retain its value, even after five years,” he said. “In the EV business, however, battery technology is still evolving, and customers are still trying to understand how battery life and long-term value will develop. As a result, some customers continue to compare EVs with ICE vehicles in terms of asset value,” he added.

“Since the EV market is still at an early stage, we are closely analysing customer behaviour and the market, including how resale values evolve as more used EVs enter the market. We feel that customers are concerned about how quickly the value of EVs may decline, and we are studying these aspects carefully as the market develops. We are deeply analysing the value of EVs from a customer’s perspective, and we are recalibrating our strategy accordingly,” he said.

Asked about future launches, Otani confirmed that HMSI would expand its EV portfolio this year. “Yes. We have plans to launch one product this year.” On the pace of electrification, Otani said customer demand would remain the deciding factor. “It’s unclear. It depends on the government’s strategy. If it is driven by normal customer demand, it will not increase suddenly.”

Responding to a question on Delhi's proposal to completely stop registrations of new ICE two-wheelers (2Ws) from April 2028, Otani said Honda would comply with government policy but expects the transition to EVs to differ between scooters and motorcycles.

“We will follow the government's direction. However, I think it is important to recognise that the 2W market is not uniform. There are broadly two types of products — scooters and motorcycles. For scooters, the shift from ICE to EV may be relatively easier because the usage pattern is quite similar. However, for motorcycles, especially riding motorcycles, the transition may not be so easy. So, the actual market transition may be more gradual,” he said.

Otani also said HMSI launched one flexible-fuel motorcycle last year and will introduce another this year, while reiterating that future adoption would depend largely on the availability of fuel infrastructure.