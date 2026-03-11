Hyatt appoints Vikas Chawla as president for India, Southwest Asia

Chicago-headquartered Hyatt Hotels has appointed Vikas Chawla as president for the India and Southwest Asia region, effective April 1, according to people aware of the matter.

Chawla will report to Hyatt’s Asia Pacific group president, David Udell, and will be responsible for leading the company’s overall strategy, performance and growth across India and Southwest Asia, Business Standard has learnt.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed hospitality chain has set a target of expanding its presence to 100 hotels in India, its fastest-growing market, over the next five years. The company currently operates more than 50 properties in the country across nine brands.

While financial results for 2025 are yet to be announced, Hyatt recorded strong double-digit growth across performance metrics such as hotel signings and revenue per available room (RevPAR) in 2024. In 2023, RevPAR for Hyatt Hotels in the region grew 33 per cent year-on-year.

In an earlier interaction with Business Standard, Sunjae Sharma, then managing director for India and Southwest Asia, had said the hospitality chain would focus on expanding its lifestyle brands such as JdV and Andaz. The company is also exploring the possibility of bringing its recently acquired lifestyle brand, Standard Hotels, to India if suitable opportunities emerge.

Chawla previously headed the India operations of food services provider Compass Group. In his new role, he is expected to focus on accelerating brand-led growth, strengthening partnerships with hotel owners and further consolidating Hyatt’s market position in the region.

Prior to joining Compass, Chawla founded and scaled healthy beverage brand RasKik, which was later acquired by Reliance. He also spent nearly two decades with The Coca-Cola Company in senior leadership roles across India and Southeast Europe, including serving as managing director for Southeast Europe.

Emails sent to Hyatt Hotels remained unanswered until the time of going to print on Wednesday.