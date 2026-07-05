Sunday, July 05, 2026 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / IHCL's Puneet Chhatwal's remuneration rises nearly 9% to ₹25 cr in FY26

IHCL's Puneet Chhatwal's remuneration rises nearly 9% to ₹25 cr in FY26

The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees during FY26 stood at 5.5 per cent, as per the annual report

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer at IHCL

Puneet Chhatwal received ₹25 crore during the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹23 crore in FY25

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal's remuneration increased nearly 9 per cent to ₹25 crore in FY26, according to the company's latest annual report.

Chhatwal received ₹25 crore during the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹23 crore in FY25. The ratio of the IHCL MD and CEO's remuneration to the median remuneration of IHCL employees increased to 521.7 in FY26 from 506.1 in the previous financial year.

The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees during FY26 stood at 5.5 per cent, as per the annual report. It was 4.7 per cent during the previous financial year (FY25).

 

During FY26, Chhatwal's remuneration package comprised ₹14.21 crore as salary including an additional performance bonus, besides ₹4.84 crore towards benefits, perquisites and allowances, and ₹5.95 crore as commission.

The company said the figures exclude provisions for leave encashment, gratuity and group health insurance premiums.

Also Read

Meity Secretary S Krishnan said that the proposed amendments are ‘clarificatory' in nature

Govt probing Tata Electronics data breach, incident reported to CERT-In

Indian Hotels Company, IHCL

Indian Hotels well positioned to gain from demand recovery, expansionpremium

Noel Tata

Noel Tata to step down as Voltas chairman a week after exiting Trent

N Chandrasekaran

IHCL on track to invest ₹6K-7.5K cr over next 5 years: Chandrasekaran

Hotel stocks to buy

Hotel demand rebounds; ICICI Sec keeps Buy on ITC Hotels, IHCL, Lemon Tree

In FY25, Chhatwal had received ₹13.18 crore as salary, including performance bonus, ₹4.40 crore as benefits and allowances, and ₹5.41 crore as commission, taking his total remuneration to ₹23 crore.

IHCL's shareholders approved a proposal to revise Chhatwal's basic salary with effect from April 1, 2026 at the company's annual general meeting held on June 30.

Taking into consideration his present salary and potential future revisions, if any, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 11, 2026 had decided to revise the basic salary scale applicable to Chhatwal from the existing maximum of ₹22 lakh per month to a maximum of ₹30 lakh per month effective April 1, 2026 for the remainder of his tenure, which is till November 5, 2027.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PETER BAINS, group chief executive officer of Biocon

Syngene CEO Peter Bains resigns as part of leadership succession plan

Hitesh Joshi

Rating upgrade to A will put GIC Re in a more stable position: GIC Re CMDpremium

Harsh Pati Singhania, Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

Next trade order needs stronger developing-world voice: ICC Chairpremium

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems

Nagarro can reach our growth rate in 6-12 qtrs: Persistent CEO Kalrapremium

Indigo

IndiGo's CHRO Pasricha resigns; Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi to take charge

Topics : Indian Hotels Company Tata group Puneet Chhatwal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayMaharashtra Energy Drink BanAUtoimmune GastritisOTT Releases This WeekPB Fintech Crash Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance