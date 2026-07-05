Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal's remuneration increased nearly 9 per cent to ₹25 crore in FY26, according to the company's latest annual report.

Chhatwal received ₹25 crore during the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹23 crore in FY25. The ratio of the IHCL MD and CEO's remuneration to the median remuneration of IHCL employees increased to 521.7 in FY26 from 506.1 in the previous financial year.

The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees during FY26 stood at 5.5 per cent, as per the annual report. It was 4.7 per cent during the previous financial year (FY25).

During FY26, Chhatwal's remuneration package comprised ₹14.21 crore as salary including an additional performance bonus, besides ₹4.84 crore towards benefits, perquisites and allowances, and ₹5.95 crore as commission.

The company said the figures exclude provisions for leave encashment, gratuity and group health insurance premiums.

In FY25, Chhatwal had received ₹13.18 crore as salary, including performance bonus, ₹4.40 crore as benefits and allowances, and ₹5.41 crore as commission, taking his total remuneration to ₹23 crore.

IHCL's shareholders approved a proposal to revise Chhatwal's basic salary with effect from April 1, 2026 at the company's annual general meeting held on June 30.

Taking into consideration his present salary and potential future revisions, if any, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 11, 2026 had decided to revise the basic salary scale applicable to Chhatwal from the existing maximum of ₹22 lakh per month to a maximum of ₹30 lakh per month effective April 1, 2026 for the remainder of his tenure, which is till November 5, 2027.