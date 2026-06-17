India breaks into the top 15 markets for Mercedes-Benz, says Mathias Geisen

Mercedes-Benz has followed a premium-heavy strategy in India, focusing on top-end vehicles rather than chasing volumes. Is this India-specific or part of a global strategy?

Geisen: We have adopted a balanced approach globally as well as in India. Worldwide, the share of top-end vehicles in our portfolio has increased from 11 per cent in 2019 to 15 per cent in 2025. In India, that share is around 25 per cent, so demand for top-end vehicles is clearly stronger.

However, we are not focused only on the top-end segment. Globally, we sell around 1.8 million vehicles annually. That volume cannot come only from top-end products. We work on both ends of the portfolio.

We continue to invest in entry models such as the CLA because they allow younger customers to enter the Mercedes-Benz brand and then progress through the portfolio to a C-Class, E-Class and perhaps eventually an S-Class.

At the same time, we are strengthening the top-end range. Beyond the S-Class and GLS, we will also have the VLS grand limousine. We want to ensure that customers can find the right body-style and product within our portfolio.

Where does India rank globally for Mercedes-Benz?

Geisen: India is among our top five markets globally for Maybach. For Mercedes-Benz overall, India is among our top 15 markets worldwide. We currently sell around 1.8 million vehicles globally and believe we can grow that to roughly 2 million over the medium term. India is one of the key growth markets that can contribute to that profitable expansion.

China has slowed significantly for luxury carmakers. Does that change your investment outlook for India?

Geisen: India remains a relatively small market in absolute terms, but we believe the luxury vehicle market here will grow substantially. Today, the luxury market is around 50,000 units annually. We do not believe it will remain at that level for long. Rising wealth, growing disposable incomes and favourable demographics will support growth. We believe we are well positioned with our product pipeline and brand strength to participate in that growth.

Could India see higher capital allocation from Mercedes-Benz in the coming years?

Geisen: We continuously review investment opportunities. That is one of the reasons we are here with multiple board members—to assess the overall situation.We have already invested significantly in India. In fact, India is our second-largest research and development hub outside Germany. We remain committed to the market and will continue investing wherever there is a sound business case.

How does Mercedes-Benz plan to offset the slowdown in China?

Geisen: There is no single market that can compensate for China. Last year, we sold more than 100,000 fewer vehicles in China than the year before. No individual market can replace that volume. Our strategy is therefore based on our global footprint. Europe is performing strongly. The United States offers significant potential. India and several other markets also have strong growth prospects. We need to unlock growth across all these markets rather than rely on any one country.

How do you see the India-EU free trade agreement benefiting Mercedes-Benz? Could India eventually become an export hub for Mercedes-Benz?

Geisen: We have always believed in creating customer demand and building strong products that customers want to own. But a free trade agreement is certainly helpful.We are strong advocates of free trade globally because it allows markets to realise their full potential. If the agreement is concluded, it would definitely support growth opportunities.

Today, our model is essentially ‘India for India’. About 95 per cent of the vehicles we sell in India are also produced in India.

That does not necessarily mean this will remain the case forever. It depends on how the free trade agreement is finalised and what opportunities emerge. We continually review those possibilities with the local team.

So you are open to using India as a manufacturing base if it makes strategic sense?

Geisen: At present, India serves India. Whether that changes in the future is something we will continue to evaluate.

Mercedes-Benz has adopted a powertrain-agnostic strategy while some rivals have pushed aggressively towards electric vehicles. Was the industry too optimistic about EV adoption?

Geisen: It is fair to say that five or six years ago, we overestimated the speed at which customers would switch to electric mobility.

Today, we focus on what we call strategic flexibility. We offer customers multiple powertrain choices—petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles.We do not want to tell customers what they should buy. Customers have different requirements and our role is to provide the right solutions.

Long term, we absolutely believe the future will be electric. However, that does not mean demand for combustion engines will disappear at the beginning of the next decade. Therefore, we want to offer multiple powertrain options and let customers decide.

We are already seeing strong momentum for battery electric vehicles in Europe. Order intake has doubled following launches such as the new CLA, and upcoming products like the GLC, GLB and GLA are expected to further accelerate demand.

Is India emerging as a strong EV market for Mercedes-Benz?

Geisen: Yes. There is certainly a taxation advantage, but beyond that we are seeing strong customer interest in products such as the new CLA. Overall, EV penetration in Mercedes-Benz India's sales is around 8-10 per cent. In the top-end segment, however, the share is about 20 per cent.That tells us customers are not reluctant to buy electric vehicles. We simply need to ensure that the products meet their requirements.

How is the conflict in West Asia affecting your business?

Geisen: West Asia is a very important market for us, particularly because the share of top-end vehicles is extremely high and our brand is very strong there.