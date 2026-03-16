India can emerge as a strategic hub for unmanned systems: GAGC's Vivek Lall

Vivek Lall, chief executive, General Atomics Global Corporation (GAGC), an affiliate of the US-based drone maker General Atomics, in an email interview with Martand Mishra, speaks about its work on airborne early warning systems and the importance of unmanned systems. Edited excerpts:

India–US defence cooperation has expanded significantly in recent years. How do you see India’s role evolving in the global defence ecosystem, particularly in unmanned and autonomous systems?

The US and India are the oldest and largest democracies, respectively. Countering common adversaries requires increasing alignment among like-minded nations across the Indo-Pacific region. That exercise is complex given its scale and implications, but it is something these powers can achieve with sustained effort.

As for unmanned systems, India is purchasing 31 MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft from GAGC, and I expect their induction to be transformational. When you can fly for 30 hours or more, depending on payload, you can cover huge distances and spend extended time watching areas of interest in very fine detail.

These aircraft enable intelligence collection in a way few platforms can. We’ve already seen how the Indian Navy used MQ-9B to help rescue ships hijacked by pirates. These are the kinds of new operational capabilities coming to the armed forces.

India has been steadily increasing its defence spending and is pushing for domestic manufacturing. From an industry perspective, how important is the Indian market for GAGC in the coming years?

From General Atomics’ perspective, India represents not only a market for unmanned systems but also an opportunity for collaborative development.

India has the talent base, the industrial ambition and an increasingly supportive policy environment for aerospace manufacturing. The opportunity is not only to build platforms but develop a broader ecosystem of components, subassemblies, payload integration, software, training and long-term sustainment.

Given India’s push for defence indigenisation and its growing aerospace ecosystem, do you see the country emerging as a global hub for unmanned systems manufacturing and supply chains in the future?

I believe India is very well positioned to be a global hub. As I see it, the considerations for India are quality systems, supply chain resilience, protection of intellectual property, and a predictable regulatory environment that supports international customers. If India can provide that consistency, it becomes a compelling manufacturing and sustainment base for serving markets across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

The most credible path is to align production first with India’s operational needs, prove performance and sustainment outcomes and then scale towards export opportunities.

Large defence programmes increasingly involve industrial partnerships and global supply chains. How does GAGC plan to work with Indian companies in areas such as manufacturing, components or technology collaboration?

General Atomics is committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ strategy and we look forward to deeper cooperation with Indian companies.

We will have Indian content on these aircraft, and we are already engaging with Indian industry across our broader portfolio. We have announced partnerships with companies such as 114ai and 3rdiTech.

With 114ai, we are exploring cooperation on next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, which are becoming increasingly important for military operators. Their track record and work with customers in the US and the UK have stood out to us.

In semiconductors, our work with 3rdiTech is significant because chips are among the defining technologies of this era. The company is one of the inaugural winners of India’s iDEX programme, and we plan to work with it to transition this capability onto some of India’s platforms.

You said that General Atomics could offer an MQ-9B variant with airborne early warning capability. How advanced is this system today and what advantages would it offer compared to traditional AWACS aircraft?

We announced last year that General Atomics will bring Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) capability to the MQ-9B platform. We are teaming up with Saab and flight tests will begin later this year.

Adding AEW capability enables persistent air surveillance and brings airborne early warning to areas where it does not currently exist or is unaffordable, such as for naval operations at sea. Our AEW solution will provide sensing to defend against tactical air munitions, guided missiles, drones, fighter and bomber aircraft. The operational availability of our aircraft is among the highest of any military platform, and as an unmanned system, air crew is not placed in harm’s way.

The recent conflicts have demonstrated the growing role of drones in surveillance and precision strikes. How do you see unmanned systems reshaping modern warfare in the coming decade and where does India stand today?

At the tactical level, small drones and loitering munitions can dominate trenches, armour and artillery by providing persistent overhead observation and rapid targeting.

At the operational level, long-endurance systems like MQ-9B enable wide-area surveillance, maritime awareness and deep-strike support, often at a fraction of the cost of manned options. India needs UAVs that can operate across the Himalayas, deserts, dense urban environments and vast maritime approaches and it needs them in quantity.

The most effective approach is a layered architecture: small expendable systems close to the front, medium systems for battlefield intelligence, long-endurance platforms for persistent surveillance, and counter-drone systems to protect bases and infrastructure.

India’s $3.5-billion MQ-9B drone deal was finalised in 2024. Could you update us on the programme’s progress and the expected delivery timeline?

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian platforms will provide a strategic capability that significantly enhances India’s security. MQ-9B enables military users to fly farther, remain airborne longer and handle a wider range of missions than other aircraft in this category.