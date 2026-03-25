India can test AI at scale, be gateway to Global South: Rangaswami

The Indian diaspora has been disproportionately influential in the global tech industry. With AI now the defining technology of our era, is the diaspora playing the same outsized role?

I live in San Francisco. I've been in Silicon Valley for four decades. When I went there, there were 10,000 Indians. Fast forward now 40-plus years, 500,000 Indians in Silicon Valley. I've seen every technology cycle — from minicomputer, PC, cloud, everything to AI.

And with every step of the way, the Indian community is getting more and more involved at the higher echelons. When we first came, we came to design chips. Then it was like you worked on PCs and stuff. But we grew up the stack literally, both metaphorically and in reality.

There's a stack for computers. There's a stack in management. And you can see Indians growing as the technology changed — growing up in the management level to where people like Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai became chief executive officers (CEOs) of companies.

At the same time, there was a different set of people who started companies and became successful founders. Then when you become a successful founder, the virtuous thing is to invest in other startups, because you believe in them as an entrepreneur. Then those kind of people either quit or exited their companies and became investors and venture capitalists.

So, I would say now, if you look at the US ecosystem, we are punching way above our weight, right? Because we have 1.5 per cent of the population. If you look at tech companies, it's certainly more than double digits in terms of employees. You look at money invested — we're not 1.5 per cent, we have much more than that. That's the Silicon Valley story.

There's a concern that AI will widen inequality — within countries and between them. How do you reconcile AI's economic promise with that risk?

I think India has both a challenge and an opportunity. The challenge — it is going to disrupt jobs. I don't want to sugarcoat it. There will be a lot of disruption in the job sector.

But the hope is there will also be a lot of job creation. This is where education can play a key role. Our education system is outdated, both at the high school and college levels.

We need to make people perennial learners. And that is really the message of AI — learn new skills, be prepared to retrain yourself all the time. Because even a doctor is not defensible anymore. In five years, maybe there will be an AI doctor. So, even a doctor has to be prepared to learn new skills.

In practical terms, what does diaspora influence in AI look like — policy, capital, or something else?

Something else. The vice president at OpenAI is a member of Indiaspora, vice president at Meta is in Indiaspora, and so on. A lot of our members have the talent and the skills. So, that's why AI is important for us.

The mission of Indiaspora is to educate people on AI. It's not a policy role. It's not US-centric. Basically, we want to educate India and the diaspora on what is happening in AI. That's our goal.

What's the one thing you wish Indian-origin leaders in AI would do more of?

They need to really look at the challenges of India and see if they can do more. Some of the leaders are doing it. For example, Google's business — they have announced a $15 billion data centre buildout and so on. A lot of that is starting to happen, both because India is a market, but also because they want India to be a gateway to the Global South.

If India can play that role — getting inexpensive AI, testing it out with a billion people — then two billion people in the Global South can use it with the same architecture. We can use that India stack — Aadhaar, Jan Dhan, UPI — and then put an AI stack and roll it all up. We can not only use it in India, but 100 other countries can use it.

Besides being this gateway to the Global South, India itself is an opportunity. The other opportunity is selling to the Global West, because they are the ones with the big bucks. Our aim is to open the eyes to each opportunity and let startups decide where they want to go.

What role is Indiaspora playing in that transformation?

I started this 14 years ago as a nonprofit. We wanted to get a collective, inclusive community. So, it's not just tech VCs and CEOs, but doctors, lawyers, academics, authors, and artists — they're all part of our community. We do work around climate. We do work around health care. So, it's a very broad-based community, but very philanthropically driven.

During Covid, our community raised $15 million for relief in India and $1 million for food banks in the US.

Three years ago, we were invited by the Indian government to be the G20 India diaspora organisation. So, we did one in Delhi, where we brought 300 leaders from 26 countries. Last year, we did that in Dubai and Abu Dhabi — we had 500 people from 34 countries. And we did an AI summit there as well.