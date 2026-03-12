India has an opportunity to leapfrog on AI: Razorpay's Shashank Kumar

Razorpay is positioning Agent Studio as a shift from processing payments to managing them. Agentic AI acting autonomously on financial tasks raises accountability questions. Where does the AI’s authority end, and how are you thinking about liability when an agent makes a wrong call?

The system has to allow for a certain level of mistakes so that you can learn from them and correct them.

When it comes to managing disputes, if you are acting on one million disputes, maybe a few of those you act on wrongly. In many cases, we take the liability if our system goes wrong. That is how we operate, and we keep bringing the error rate down with time.

There is always human oversight. You keep doing human oversight till you have confidence. Once you have confidence that nothing is going wrong, then you start withdrawing human oversight.

It is the same thing in managing disputes. Earlier it was a very operational process. Now you have agents doing it. You will have another system which is monitoring it and flagging issues. Humans will review those cases and improve the agents. It is an intelligent layer you can configure.

Agent marketplaces are an interesting structural bet. How does Razorpay monetise Agent Studio, and does it change the unit economics of the core payments business?

Pricing is on a tokenisation basis. For smaller tasks it is practically free. For more complex tasks there will be pricing commensurate with the tokens being spent or the intelligence being used.

With Agent Studio we will build and launch a bunch of agents. But we also expect others to write and launch agents on the studio which we can then drive usage for.

For example, reconciliation. People spend hours reconciling payments manually. Now the system can figure out how to reconcile automatically and just flag the ones that are still outstanding. Similarly, managing disputes requires collecting evidence from multiple systems and submitting it manually. The agent can go to different systems, figure out the right information, bring that back, and submit it on the dashboard.

I think this (Agent Studio) will be one of the future engines of our growth.

India’s SMB segment has historically been slow to adopt complex fintech tooling. Are they ready for agentic payments, or is this a product for the top few thousand digitally sophisticated merchants for now?

I think it is still to play out. But with the right structure, SMEs should have a better advantage of using this.

Today if I need something, I search for it. But tomorrow the behaviour may be that I ask an AI agent to go and find that product for me. The agent can do a much better job of searching than traditional search.

The long tail of SMEs will definitely benefit. For example, if I want a specific type of mango that I used to eat in my childhood, an AI agent could search and find which vendor can provide that and recommend it.

RBI has been cautious about AI in financial services. Have you had conversations with the regulator, and do you see guardrails coming that could constrain this?

The framework built on UPI can support agentic payments. RBI is comfortable with the framework that exists today.

Six months or twelve months from now they might introduce more guardrails as adoption happens and patterns become clearer. This is similar to digital lending where rules were framed after the ecosystem matured.

I am not very worried about regulation because this is not lending money. Regulators are more concerned when systems are giving people money or keeping people’s money. This is a new way of making a payment. As long as guardrails on security, convenience and compliance are maintained, I think the regulator will be okay with adoption.

Credit tightening and consumption slowdown are headwinds your merchant base is navigating. How is that showing up in transaction volumes, and is the push into AI partly a response to merchants needing to squeeze more from every sale?

Challenges for SMEs have always existed. Any macro issue happens — like the Dubai thing — there was an impact on MSMEs in India. Small entrepreneurs are used to operating with limited funding.

We are also seeing sector-specific disruptions. For example, we had this cylinder crisis that has impacted a lot of restaurants. If restaurants close even for a day, we will see an impact on food delivery and on people going out. It has a cascading impact.

If reconciliation has to be done manually, you need to hire a finance person. If the system can do it automatically, that is better.

India has shown that it can leapfrog technological waves. I think India has an opportunity to leapfrog on AI as well.

Where do you see the competitive moat for Razorpay two or three years from now — is it the data you sit on, the Claude integration, or something else?

Our execution velocity continues to be faster than most competitors. Our focus on SMEs stands out and we have built a trusted brand in the ecosystem. Data and AI capabilities can be copied, but we will continue launching new products that find traction.

The conflict in West Asia has disrupted shipping lanes and created currency volatility. Has geopolitical uncertainty changed how Indian businesses are thinking about international commerce?

In the last two or three years there has been a lot more activity in cross-border commerce than before the pandemic. The global China-plus-one strategy has benefited India. Many founders today want to build global businesses from day one.

The Middle East situation does have an impact because there are strong business linkages between India and the region. Hopefully it is a temporary disruption. If conflicts continue for a long time they will have broader economic consequences.

We had expansion plans in the Middle East as well. Given the current situation, we will have to see how that evolves.

What we try to do is build resilience and the ability to pivot faster. A crisis, by definition, is something you cannot fully prepare for.

You’ve restructured, moved the domicile back to India, and the regulatory environment seems more settled. Is an IPO a 2026 story, a 2027 story?