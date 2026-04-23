India mirrors China's growth potential of 25 years ago: Hans De Cuyper

Being a global insurer, how do you view the Indian insurance market?

We entered Asia 26 years ago because growth in European markets was relatively mature, while the real potential lay here. We first went into China in 2000, then Thailand and Malaysia, and later India. Today, we have a sizeable business in China and are the only foreign company in the top 10. What I see in India is similar to what I saw in China 25 years ago.

India is among the fastest-growing economies not just in Asia but globally. Insurance penetration remains low, and the life insurance market is still evolving. An ageing population may not yet be a major issue, but it is coming. The government’s social security system is not as developed as in Western countries.

As wealth rises, people will have greater capacity to save for retirement, which is exactly our business. For us, India is one of the most important growth markets globally. We operate in 13 countries — four in Europe and nine in Asia.

Would you look to increase your stake in either of the two JVs now that 100 per cent FDI is allowed?

We hold 70 per cent in the life company and 40 per cent in the non-life company. Across Asia, we control only two businesses: in the Philippines, where we hold 51 per cent, and here in India, where we hold 70 per cent in the life company. Elsewhere, we are minority shareholders. That is typically our model — we prefer partnering strong local brands.

We are very happy with our partnership. We are aligned both operationally and economically. If our partner ever wishes to move towards a higher stake, we are open to discussions. We respect partnerships and take a long-term view in every market.

What are your expectations from Ageas Federal Life Insurance?

Our ambition is to break into the top 10, and we are working on a plan. Much will depend on overall market growth. Achieving this purely organically will be challenging; we would need to significantly outgrow the market.

If there are attractive inorganic opportunities, especially those that strengthen distribution, we are open to evaluating them. Inorganic growth is difficult given current valuation multiples.

To me, these valuations reflect the market’s potential — otherwise, investors would not pay such premiums. India is firmly on the radar of global insurers, and that could push multiples even higher.

In India, there has been extensive discussion around bancassurance and exclusive partnerships.

Bancassurance has always been our core strength. We developed it in Belgium, and it became our export model.

There is ongoing debate in India between open and exclusive bancassurance models. In most markets — almost all, except China — we follow an exclusive model. In China, banks work with multiple insurers, which increases costs.

I see India moving towards a middle ground. Concerns around overdependence on a single partner are understandable. These can be addressed through multiple banking relationships or by building alternative channels such as agency and digital.

I am more comfortable with exclusive partnerships. They allow for greater depth, and managing multiple insurer relationships is also costly for banks. Still, we remain open to both approaches. Today, Federal Bank works with multiple insurers, and we partner other banks as well.

Do you plan to list your life insurance JV anytime soon?

We are currently ranked No. 12, and I would like us to reach No. 10 first. Listing is not on the radar.

While valuations are high, selling is also not something we are considering. We are here for the long term. We have strong strategic alignment with our partner. At this stage, we do not yet have the balance-sheet strength or return on equity of a large company to consider listing — it is too early.

Have you evaluated Indian companies for inorganic growth?

At current valuation levels, pure merger and acquisition to acquire portfolios is difficult to justify. Any opportunity we consider must strengthen distribution and help build scale by combining strong businesses. Simply acquiring portfolios at current multiples would be hard to defend to investors.

The case must be strategic, not just financial. Many recent transactions in the market have been at record-high price-to-earnings multiples.

Apart from insurance, are you exploring other areas in financial services?

We are cautious about entering banking, and I do not see us moving into asset management either. We are insurers — that is our focus.

What challenges do you see in the Indian market?

Valuation is a key challenge when entering the market. There is also regulatory volatility. While the direction is clear, implementation can be uneven. Greater stability would help build investor confidence.

Another challenge is the lack of available assets. If nothing is for sale, acquisition becomes difficult. On the positive side, the government is strongly committed to developing the insurance sector.

Should investment norms for life insurers be relaxed to improve returns for policyholders?

There is room for greater flexibility. However, the first step should be implementing a risk-based capital regime. Investment choices should be backed by appropriate capital for the level of risk. If an insurer takes on more risk, it should hold more capital.

Globally, we remain conservative. Around 70–75 per cent of our portfolio is in fixed income, including sovereign and corporate bonds. About 10 per cent is in real estate, and 5–8 per cent in equities.