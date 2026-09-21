India's data centre buildout set for a major 5-6-year push: Puneet Chandok

In an interview with Business Standard on the sidelines of the Microsoft AI Infrastructure Summit in the city on Monday, Chandok said upcoming data centres in India will have to set the benchmark for the world by building green data centre infrastructure with net-zero water consumption.

All players in the ecosystem will, in fact, have to find ways to replenish and add much more water back to the ecosystem than they consume every year, he said.

“Every rupee spent on a data centre leads to 3.5x rupees of impact,” Chandok said, quoting a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The BCG study estimates that India’s data centre buildout could generate $140-200 billion in economic output for India through 2030.

“India has strong momentum to emerge as a global data-centre hub, with capacity expected to reach 6–8 gigawatts by 2030, supported by $100 billion-plus in committed investment, growing domestic demand, strong connectivity, and a power advantage,” the study said.

The growth in India’s data centre story is also evident in the double-digit growth Azure and Copilot have recorded in India over the last two years, Chandok said.

Apart from traditional sectors such as information technology and information technology-enabled services, there has been significant growth in Copilot usage in financial services, transportation, travel, and manufacturing, he said.

To cater to India’s growing need for expansive data centres, Microsoft has designated India South Central, its new Hyderabad data centre region, as a strategic hub for Asia and the Global South, he said. Though India produces nearly 20 per cent of all global data every year, it has only about 3 per cent of global data centre capacity.

“Microsoft’s datacentre regions across India are now AI-enabled, built with AI-capable hardware, high-efficiency cooling systems, and the platform foundation required to host and run advanced AI workloads, bringing frontier AI capability closer to Indian organisations,” Chandok said earlier during the event.