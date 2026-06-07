India's green hydrogen market at an inflexion point: IFC exec Fakhoury

Can you share a perspective on the Hygenco investment and IFC’s larger focus in India?

This is IFC’s first investment in green hydrogen in India. India’s green hydrogen sector is at an inflexion point, with the convergence of policy ambition, improving economics in the sector and the emergence of credible private sector platforms. This was really the decision point for us to step in as IFC and select Hygenco. It is a very calculated entry because we see now the market has reached the point of takeoff and ready to scale. As the largest private sector development finance institution, we believe in being a first mover to create markets, help de-risk new industries, crowd in private capital, and create the necessary jobs. Green hydrogen is a new sector with a lot of risks up front for the private sector. As part of a wider World Bank Group engagement in partnership with the Government of India, this work started several years ago with analytical work, supporting the policy frameworks and then moving to financing. The idea is to support the green hydrogen ecosystem from the ground up. This is a great opportunity for us because it creates skilled jobs, strengthens energy security, and contributes to long-term industrial and sustainability goals.

Which factors have enabled this change?

We see demand moving beyond pilots towards commercial adoption in hard-to-abate sectors like chemicals, and heavy transport. We also see hydrogen as a service model, which is the specificity of this platform with Hygenco. India’s policy environment has also matured. With the National Green Hydrogen Mission there is a clear long-term roadmap supported by clear incentives for hydrogen production and electrolyser manufacturing.

Also, the economics are improving as India has one of the world's lowest renewable energy costs, electrolyser costs are coming down, and technology is actually improving the performance of green technology. Green hydrogen is going through the same growth curve as solar. Hygenco is a credible emerging platform with potential for replicability and scale. It in itself creates an asset class, which is very important for IFC, because then you can help create economies of scale, replicate and crowd in private capital at the scale needed to actually deliver in India.

You said economics has started to work now for green hydrogen in India, but isn’t the basic cost of production still much more than grey hydrogen?

The proof is going to be in what we are implementing now. One way to look at this is how this platform is really differentiating. We think the choice of the platform is part of why we deliberately entered through that model. Because the platform actually brings both commercial credibility and is helping shift the market dynamics. This is a platform that is reducing the barrier to green hydrogen adoption for industrial consumers that allows replication and scale. From IFC’s perspective, this investment is more about demonstrating how we can make an entire sector more investible, rather than doing a project. Hydrogen as a Service (HaaS) model is really solving a market barrier because the customers do not have to worry about operational burden. It is also important for scale and replicability, creating sustained employment across the value chain, and market signalling from us because this is platform and not specific project. We are at an early stage in terms of Green Hydrogen market development in India.

What makes you so confident, given the rather slow pace of growth in India’s market for green hydrogen?

India can become one of the most competitive clean hydrogen markets because of its renewable energy resource base, big industrial demand and big manufacturing ambitions. That scale will enable green hydrogen to really take over. This is very much similar to how the market for solar and wind energy developed in India. Going forward, the right policy signals will have to continue so that demand continues to be created.

We are going to tap into continued improvements in competitiveness and see electrolyser costs coming down and so on. We are also going to see much more mobilisation of capital at bigger scale. We will also have to see the development of enabling infrastructure from storage to transport to ports and certification systems etc. And we believe the evolution, as it is now looking from the IFC perspective, that we focus on where Hydrogen is being used today like chemical, heavy transport, and then we will slowly expand it to green steel, shipping and sustainable aviation fuels as costs continue to decline. We see this as an actual roadmap that we will follow.

How do you see the West Asia crisis impacting the growth of the Green Hydrogen market in India?

This crisis has highlighted the importance of energy security, and how energy imports make countries vulnerable. By displacing hydrogen made from imported LNG, this is going to reduce import dependence as it will lead to localisation of the value chain here. We see in the world that localisation of value chains and supply chains and their resilience is becoming a critical economic ingredient.

What is happening in the Green Hydrogen sector in India is happening on its own merits. We did not enter this because of the West Asia conflict. The West Asia crisis, like other crises, indicates that this long-term trend of moving from just-in-time supply chains to just-as-needed supply chains, where you have more resilience, value addition and localisation is becoming a fact of life for countries to be less vulnerable to potential disruptions.

Can you share a glimpse of some of the next steps to be taken by IFC for extending financing in India?

We need action continuing on the policy and infrastructure side. At this stage we are focusing on decarbonising sectors, starting with chemicals and heavy transport. We will be gradually moving to green steel, shipping, sustainable aviation fuels etc.

What according to you are some of the biggest challenges for the flow of global private capital into India at a level and at a scale that policymakers in India would like to see?

I think that is a bigger conversation. What IFC is trying to do is setting the demonstration models that actually show successfully how India is attracting investments. IFC has gone from extending new investment to the tune of $1.3 billion a year in 2021-22 to crossing $5.4 billion dollars last financial year. We are continuing on a very good growth trajectory. We see this going in the right direction and that is why you see us very bullish on India and continue to expand and scale up our investments here.

There is a view that India's Green Hydrogen development has been very delayed and almost stagnant because of issues like delayed net zero emission regulations in Europe, and the lack of infrastructure for storage and transport of bulk movement of hydrogen. Do you think we are really past these issues?

I think it is normal evolution. India, like many countries in the world, is adjusting to what has happened in terms of the international off taking, the delays in carbon markets, and many of those issues. What is amazing is that India is big enough that it can actually do things for its domestic market that are proving to be economically cost-competitive.