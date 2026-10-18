India must spend $100 bn on R&D: Peak XV Partners MD Rajan Anandan

What are the key takeaways you want readers to draw from this book?

The big takeaway is that now is the time for Indian innovation and entrepreneurship. If you are an aspiring entrepreneur, this is the best time to start up. If you’re an investor, you should be going all in on Indian innovation. If you’re a policymaker, you should do everything you can to accelerate this moment. That is the big takeaway.

The second big takeaway is that if we can address our R&D gap, we have a real shot at becoming the most innovative nation in the world. India spends about $18 billion a year on R&D, equivalent to 0.65 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). The US spends 3.5 per cent of its GDP on R&D, while China spends 2.5 per cent. Israel, with a population of 10 million, spends more than we do. So, that $18 billion figure needs to rise to $100 billion. We need to increase it fivefold. Both the government and the private sector need to step up and dramatically raise R&D spending.

What are the key tailwinds that will drive this progress?

First, we have world-class talent starting up. Founders have learnt how to build, ship, grow, raise funds and so on. For example, our fintech founders are the best in the world. They can take on anybody because we have a really advanced ecosystem in India. We’re leading the way in quick-commerce (qcom) as well. We also coined the term “founder factories”, which includes companies like Flipkart.

Second, we are seeing what we call a “Cambrian explosion” of opportunities across sectors. India is the only country where innovation and startups span every sector. We have thousands of agritech startups, fintech startups and new consumer brands. India also has 400 spacetech startups and more than 100 semiconductor startups. The US today is all about artificial intelligence (AI), while China is focused on AI and deeptech.

Third, companies are building for the world. It’s not just about the $4 trillion Indian economy; it’s about the global economy, which is worth more than $100 trillion. That wave began with information technology services, followed by the software-as-a-service wave. Now, many AI companies are building for global markets.

Fourth, we have seen fivefold growth in venture capital. The biggest story in capital is the opening up of the initial public offering markets.

Fifth, we have a very supportive government. Whether it’s India Stack, the fund of funds, the deregulation of sectors such as space and defence, or the RDIF, these forces have come together to create this lift-off.

What are some of the challenges or policy gaps India currently faces?

The Achilles’ heel of India’s innovation ecosystem is R&D. If there’s one thing we have to address, it is the need to dramatically increase R&D spending. Otherwise, we won’t be able to compete in strategic sectors such as semiconductors.

We also need smart regulation. By and large, we’ve had very good regulation, but occasionally we do things that are not innovation-friendly. We’ve tried to highlight some of these issues, such as the angel tax. It persisted for 15 years.

Another big issue is the ease of doing business. It takes two years to shut down a company. If you’re an entrepreneur and your startup doesn’t work out, winding it up can take two years. In the US, it is instantaneous. Maybe we don’t want to make it instantaneous, but we can’t take two years. Also, there are 5,000 ways an Indian entrepreneur can go to jail. It’s called regulatory cholesterol.

You spoke about R&D. India now has the RDIF, but there are concerns that progress has been slow. Your thoughts?

The RDIF is a major game changer for India. No country in the world has done anything like this. As for the delay, I don’t think there is any delay. The current pause at the Technology Development Board is because it has such a large backlog. All I can say is that nothing has moved this fast before.

You had secured $1.3 billion in fresh capital commitments for investments in India. What progress have you made?

We are very active across all stages. We don’t disclose how much we’ve invested. Every week, there’s an investment announcement involving a company. Every day, we meet exciting companies. Our publicly announced investments span everything from qcom, such as FirstClub, and consumer brands, such as Nua, to spacetech. We have extraordinary diversity, and that is reflected in our investments as well.

How has your Surge by Peak XV cohort evolved over the past few years?

What has changed is the underlying ecosystem. When we first started Surge seven years ago, only 10 per cent of companies were building for the world from Day Zero. Today, 70 per cent of the cohort is trying to build global companies. So, it’s not the selection process that has changed; it’s the type of companies coming in. The quantum of investment has also changed. When we started, it was $1-2 million; now, it is up to $5 million because the ecosystem is getting deeper, companies are raising more capital, and they can grow faster.

We are seeing a lot of investment in deeptech and AI. Is this happening at the expense of consumertech?

I don’t think so. Indian investors are very excited about consumer brands, consumertech, commerce marketplaces, and healthcare. As a firm, we have made our first medtech investment. It’s a stealth company currently in the Surge cohort. We think the medical device, medical product, and healthcare sectors are going to boom.