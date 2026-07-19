India will remain a strong driver for JSW Steel: Joint MD & CEO Acharya

JSW Steel’s net profit in Q1FY27 more than doubled year-on-year (Y-o-Y). How much of it was driven by steel prices?

The headline NSR (net sales realisation) went up by about ₹6,500 per tonne quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), Q4FY26 to Q1FY27. It was similar Y-o-Y, around ₹5,700–5,800 per tonne. But Q-o-Q, it was offset by cost on account of coking coal, and other items in the cost structure, including iron ore and power, because of the energy cost going up.

The NSR increase was not a straight-line one; it was a factor of product mix. Our flat sales mix was more, which resulted in a better overall average NSR. And value-added steel product (VASP) sales were good Y-o-Y.

With the monsoon underway, are steel prices likely to soften? What is the outlook for Q2?

TMT prices were impacted last quarter because secondary prices dropped in the market — secondary accounts for 70 per cent-plus of the TMT market. Other items like wire rods and flats saw a moderate correction.

But our TMT blend in the mix was less this time, because of labour shortages in some places due to elections, and diesel non-availability impacting construction operations in some areas.

Going into Q2, there would be some change because it will reflect the exit price of June playing out, and a little softer in July. So, TMT will see some impact, but I don’t expect too much change in wire rod and flats, it will be range-bound.

Do you see a better FY27 than FY26?

Despite BF3 at Vijayanagar being on shutdown, excluding it, all other assets ran at 94 per cent utilisation. So, we performed efficiently everywhere else.

I expect H2 to be better as usual, with demand continuing to be the main driver. We see pockets of export opportunity as well. Our goal will be to stay in the range of plus/minus 10 per cent, and with that, we see a good year ahead.

From a pricing and cost standpoint — we said coking coal is going up in Q2 by $12–15, but it's actually trending down in the last few weeks, which will start reflecting in Q3. Iron ore is also trending down in the domestic market, which should start giving results from the end of Q2 and into Q3.

So, some positives on cost will come in H2, aided by volumes. It can be a case of volume improving while cost is elevated in the near term. But cost should come down as things normalise. On pricing, apart from seasonal impact, we are very reasonably priced, so India will continue to be a strong driver for us.

What is the outlook on foreign subsidiaries?

Overseas operations have done well. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of US operations stood at about $16 million, up from almost breakeven in Q4. This has been possible due to the caster upgradation and vacuum degassing now in place in Ohio, so, capacities are ramping up — we had shutdowns in Q4. Both Baytown and Ohio have contributed positively to Ebitda, which is a big thing. In Italy, despite our annual shutdown in May, we delivered €7 million of Ebitda.

Both assets should deliver improved performance in the coming quarters.

JSW Steel’s exports increased 46 per cent Y-o-Y. Which geographies are driving this growth?

Q-o-Q, exports actually moderated a bit — about 40,000 tonnes lower. On our export mix — by and large, we have been in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, which roughly accounted for 90 per cent of our export volumes.

With the comprehensive economic and trade agreement with the UK, is there scope for increasing exports?

The UK has a quota for downstream operations — whoever needs downstream inputs can import without that particular duty, as was the case previously; that continues unchanged. A single country can go up to 40 per cent of that particular quota, which gives us a window to export there, if required. So, that's one area we can look at.

India turned net importer in Q1, is that a worry?

To some extent, yes. Some cargoes destined for the Middle East found their way into India because of war disruption. Imports have also gone up from Japan, Russia and China. So, our imports went up last quarter, while exports overall, as a country, reduced — that delta is the gap created in the market, and we need to watch this.

The industry has applied for anti-dumping action on hot-rolled products, because HR imports went up sharply – I think by 126 per cent – on a Q-o-Q basis. That was a major driver for the overall increase in flat imports, and the government has initiated an anti-dumping investigation for a few countries, where the data suggests it could result in injury to the domestic market.

We've been balanced in our approach compared to what others in the world are doing, but the need to be self-reliant is more important than ever given the geopolitics. Steel is a strategic resource, and the country's growth cannot afford dependence on steel imports. There should be nothing unfair that lands on our shores; the idea is to remain self-reliant and keep margins sustainable.

How are prices in India compared to other countries?