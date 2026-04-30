Infosys appoints Nitin Paranjpe as non-executive vice chairman

Infosys has elevated Nitin Paranjpe as the non-executive vice chairman of the company with immediate effect.

Paranjpe, who is an independent director of India’s second-largest IT services company, is also the non-executive chairman of Hindustan Unilever and non-executive vice chairman of Heineken.

“We are delighted to have Nitin in this position,” said chairman Nandan Nilekani. “His expertise has already made a significant impact on the Board, and we look forward to his continued leadership in this expanded role.”

Infosys also said it reclassified Shreyas Shibulal and his wife Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal as public shareholders from the promoter category upon their request. They are the son and daughter-in-law of S D Shibulal, one of the co-founders of Infosys.

The couple said they are classified as promoter and promoter group solely because of their relationship with Shibulal, but neither of them has worked with the company in any capacity, nor have they been involved in its business, management, or decision-making.