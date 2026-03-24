Infosys nears a leadership transition as AI rapidly rewires industry

The question now before the Infosys board is deceptively simple: who leads the company into an era being rapidly reshaped by artificial intelligence (AI)?

The answer, according to multiple people familiar with the matter, may well be Parekh himself — but for a shorter, sharper third term of one to two years, rather than a clean handover. Another option is to move Parekh to the chairman’s office and appoint a new CEO, industry sources said. A formal announcement on the next steps is expected at the company’s annual general meeting in June.

Continuity vs change: One more run?

According to Infosys’ retirement policy, an executive director or managing director is expected to retire at 60. Although Parekh crossed that mark last year, his current agreement states he will superan­nuate when his contract expires. He will be close to 62 by then.

The policy also allows a director’s term to be extended by the nomin­ation and remuneration committee, subject to shareholder approval through a special resolution. The notice must justify the extension. Such a resolution requires at least 75 per cent of votes in favour.

“The potential downside is perce­p­t­ion. A third term could signal that Infosys is prioritising operation­al steadiness over a more radical strate­g­ic shift towards AI-led services and platform models. Some investors may question whether the company is moving fast enough to redefine its value proposition in the AI era,” said Phil Fersht, CEO and founder, HfS Research.

He added that the upside is continuity. “He has deep client trust, strong relationships with investors, and a proven ability to run a very disciplined oper­a­tion. In a volatile tech enviro­nment, boards often favour stability over disruption.”

A detailed questionnaire sent to Infosys about its plans for Parekh’s future did not elicit a response. Parekh declined to comment when asked after the company’s third-quarter (Q3) results during a media briefing.

“If the company does not extend his tenure, one option would be to elevate one of its vertical heads to the top role. Another would be to scout for executives who have left the company and gone on to head other services firms, though this is unlikely to yield the desired results,” said a senior analyst tracking the firm.

It is unusual for a CEO to be given a third term, the head of an executive search firm said, as it can signal to investors and analysts that the company has not prepared a strong bench of future leaders.

The leadership balance sheet

What works in Parekh’s favour is a track record that is hard to dispute. He took the reins of Infosys in January 2018 at a critical moment — in the aftermath of a bruising public spat between cofounder N R Narayana Murthy and then-CEO Vishal Sikka, which had shaken the company and eroded its hard-earned reputation for corporate governance.

What followed was a period of disciplined growth. Under Parekh, the Bengaluru-based company’s revenue more than doubled to ₹1.62 trillion as of March 31, 2025, from ₹70,522 crore in 2017–18 — a compound annual growth rate of 12.7 per cent. Net profit rose to ₹26,713 crore from ₹16,029 crore over the same period.

Parekh has also used the inorganic route to build the firm’s capabilities. Since taking charge, Infosys has acquired 12–13 firms — mostly small, strategic tuck-in bets.

“I believe Infosys doesn’t need a change in the middle of an AI-led transformation,” said Gaurav Vasu, founder and CEO of UnearthInsight. “Infosys had remained among the top five until HCLTech replaced it in the past three to four years, growing at over 4 per cent. But Salil has maintained Infosys’ ability to deliver the second-highest operating margins among more than 400 listed companies globally.”

Rewiring for AI

As early as 2023–24, Parekh had announced the firm’s AI-first strategy. He recently outlined a two-pronged approach: capturing new demand for AI-first services across six value pools and augmenting existing services with AI to expand wallet share. He also disclosed for the first time that AI-related revenue accounted for 5.5 per cent of total revenue in Q3 of 2025–26.

He said AI services present a $300 billion opportunity over the next several years, with a focus on AI engineering — building and orchestrating agents — alongside legacy system modernisation. Infosys has also partnered Anthropic to develop and deliver enterprise AI solutions across sectors, including telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.