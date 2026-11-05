InMobi appoints Hema Namburi as group CFO ahead of planned India IPO
Hema Namburi, who has served as InMobi's global financial controller since 2018, replaces Marc Steifman as the company prepares for a $1 billion public offering in India
Our Bureau Bengaluru
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InMobi said it had appointed Hema Namburi as its group chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Marc Steifman, as the company gears up for its India listing.
Namburi has been serving as the company's global financial controller since 2018, playing a key role in managing its financial operations across multiple geographies.
"Having been part of InMobi through different stages of its journey, she brings a rare combination of deep institutional knowledge, financial expertise and an understanding of what it takes to operate a global technology business," Naveen Tewari, founder and CEO of InMobi and Glance, said in a statement.
Namburi brings nearly two decades of experience spanning finance, audit, taxation and regulatory compliance.
The company is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in December and list around March or April. It is aiming to raise about $1 billion from the offering and has appointed JPMorgan Chase, Jefferies, Kotak Mahindra and Axis as its lead bankers.
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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 7:21 PM IST