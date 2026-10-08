IPO start of Jio's journey, striving to remain affordable: Akash Ambani

The IPO is coming up. How confident are you of making it one of the biggest, or rather, the biggest in the country?

That's certainly the aspiration from my point of view, but the IPO is just the start of the journey. From my perspective, Reliance has had a very, very strong history on shareholder value and growth, and that's what we need to focus on in the further journey from the IPO.

Of course, the IPO is the biggest step for us as a company. We're a 10-year-old company, and we truly believe that the future ahead is a very exciting path.

We've worked on the mission of bringing technologies that enhance the lives of every Indian consumer, every Indian citizen, and from my perspective, the IPO will be a great place for us to start and go on from there.

What are the likely timelines for the IPO?

We're doing a public issue. It’s a non-confidential IPO. At the right time, you'll know the timelines. But we're working very hard on it.

In terms of unlocking value, you also have satellite operations coming up and have already applied for it. How big do you want the satcom operations to be in terms of scale?

I've always said that Jio has always stood for the consumer and satellite plays a part in it.

The biggest use case for satellite technology today is the home-connect part of it, and from my perspective, today we need to make sure that the home broadband story is now that every Indian home should be able to get a home broadband connection.

That’s the mission that we're working on, and satellite is only going to increase that very, very rapidly.

Today, we can say that we cover 99% of Indian homes. Anyone who wants a home service can really avail of it from Jio's technology.

It's always delivering that consumer value rather than looking at technology. We always believe that technology serves its purpose, but we have to give services to our Indian consumers that are of the highest quality and the most affordable offering.

Elon Musk has said that certain oligarchs were blocking Starlink’s India entry. Would you want to comment on it?

No, not really.

What’s your perspective on steps you would like to take to raise average revenue per user (ARPU), including tariff hikes such as Airtel’s increase for postpaid customers?

What we need to do is deliver a lot of value for our consumers.

Jio has always stood for inclusivity. We've brought 50 crore Indians to a data-centric world, and we’ll keep on driving that.

At the right time, and as our services are launching, we'll look to explore all the avenues, but we've always stood for inclusivity, we've always stood for affordability.

We will stick to being very inclusive for all Indians and very affordable.