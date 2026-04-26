Iran war has trebled key input costs: Hindustan Zinc's CEO Arun Misra

You have spoken about HZL entering its next phase of growth. What will this new phase look like?

We want to move from 1 million tonne (mt) of metal production to 2 mt in three to four years. At 1 mt, we produce 800,000 tonnes of zinc. At 2 mt, zinc production alone would rise to about 1.6 mt. That would make us by far the largest zinc producer in the world.

We are also building much more modern facilities with higher efficiency, which will further reduce our cost of production. Currently, at 1 mt, we have planned for about 70 per cent renewable energy. At 2 mt, we will need to take that to perhaps 80–90 per cent. Investors can expect silver production of anywhere between 1,200 tonnes and 1,500 tonnes over time.

Mined metal production hit a record in 2025-26 (FY26), but refined metal output remained flat. What held back smelting?

The issue was entirely in the first half. Last year, we were putting up our new roaster, R6. We had expected it to come on stream from April 1. Had that happened, we would have had surplus calcine and could have sequentially shut down the older roasters without affecting production.

However, R6 was delayed. That created a situation where the new roaster was not ready, while older roasters were already being taken down for shutdowns. That caused the production loss in the first half.

By the second half, R6 had been commissioned, we had surplus calcine, all shutdowns had been completed properly, and we had already said we would deliver record production. We did exactly that. In Q4 alone, refined metal production was 280 kilotonnes (kt), which translates into an annualised run rate of more than 1.1 mt.

Your zinc cost was at a record low in the March quarter, but 2026-27 (FY27) guidance suggests a slight increase. What is driving that?

For FY27, we have guided zinc cost at $975–1,000 per tonne. This includes a West Asia-related risk premium of $50–60 per tonne. If the geopolitical situation improves, we should be able to deliver at the lower end of the guidance. Grade challenges also need to be factored in.

What are your exposures to the ongoing conflict in West Asia?

There are multiple angles. First, there is the cascading impact on our customers. For example, if propane gas prices rise threefold, some smaller customers may not be able to absorb those costs. That could affect domestic demand. If domestic demand weakens, we may have to export more. Export realisations are lower than domestic sales, and freight costs are higher.

Second, suppliers to us are also facing higher input costs, which ultimately affect our procurement costs.

Third, there is the direct impact on our own purchases. Items such as coal, propane gas, diesel, and explosives are all affected, both in terms of availability and cost.

At present, materials are available, but in some cases at nearly 3x the earlier cost. Given this uncertainty, our objective is clear: we must maintain uninterrupted production.

Silver accounted for a significant portion of profits this year. How sustainable is this?

We produced 627 tonnes of silver in FY26. In addition, the metal-in-transit we sold contained another 37 tonnes of silver. So effectively, the silver available was around 664 tonnes. Our FY27 guidance is 680 tonnes. That is not a very large increase, and it is well within our reach.

How meaningful will the fertiliser and Dariba projects be for the business?

The fertiliser plant will not be a major earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation contributor, but it is strategically important. It will derisk our business from fluctuations in acid prices and improve our ability to dispose of sulphuric acid.

It is also aimed at supplying diammonium phosphate fertiliser to western India, where the country currently depends heavily on imports. It will generate incremental value over and above acid sales, though it will not drastically change the company’s bottom line.

The Dariba hot acid leaching project is also important. It is an alternative technology to the fuming process and will help us recover more silver. Our guidance of 680 tonnes of silver includes contributions from both improved recoveries in existing processes and the commissioning of this new circuit.

What value could the Rampura Agucha Mine tailings project create?

From a sustainability perspective, it is highly valuable. The tailings contain about 2 per cent metal, including zinc, lead, and silver, which we can recover.

Economically, it is very attractive because the raw material is already available, so the input cost is effectively zero. The main costs are plant capex and operating expenditure. Mining tailings is also much simpler than underground mining. We will use hydromining, which is a low-cost process. The remaining processing, such as grinding and flotation, is also relatively inexpensive.

So it should generate substantial value through additional production of zinc, lead, and silver.

Could you share more on HZL’s entry into critical minerals?

We have already secured several blocks through government auctions. These include a tungsten block in Andhra Pradesh, a rare earth block in Uttar Pradesh, and a manganese block in Arunachal Pradesh. Our objective over the next five years is to add at least three new minerals to our portfolio.

What are the major capex plans for FY27?