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Home / Companies / People / Jindal Stainless appoints Kunjal Mehta as chief financial officer

Jindal Stainless appoints Kunjal Mehta as chief financial officer

His appointment is with effect from June 25, the stainless steel maker said in a statement

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Jindal Stainless is India's largest stainless steel-making entity

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 3:15 PM IST

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Jindal Stainless on Monday said Kunjal Mehta has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

His appointment is with effect from June 25, the stainless steel maker said in a statement.

"Kunjal brings deep expertise across corporate finance, treasury, fundraising, and business transformation, along with a strong track record of value creation in large and complex organisations. I am confident his leadership will further strengthen our financial resilience and support our upward trajectory in the manufacturing business," Jindal Stainless MD Abhyuday Jindal said.

At Jindal Stainless, he will lead the company's financial strategy and play a key role in its next phase of growth, expansion, and value creation.

 

Prior to joining Jindal Stainless, Mr Mehta served as Chief Financial Officer at Adani Energy Solutions Limited. Over the course of his career, he has held senior leadership positions at Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited, and Essar Steel India Limited.

Jindal Stainless is India's largest stainless steel-making entity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jindal Stainless Steel Jindal Stainless Jindal Steel Jindal

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

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